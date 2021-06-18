Equitable To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on July 28, 2021.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Thursday, July 29, 2021Equitable's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the second quarter conference call and webcast. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

Call ArchiveA replay of the call will be available until August 5, 2021 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 015442 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on the Bank's website.

About EquitableEquitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over a quarter million Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest Schedule I bank measured by market capitalization, with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) is a recognized innovator in digital services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

