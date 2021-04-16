Equitable To Host Shareholders' Meeting On May 12, 2021

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) will host its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. eastern time. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format by way of a live webcast to enable shareholders to participate using their preferred digital device from anywhere in the world.

During the meeting, shareholders will receive updates from David LeGresley, Board Chair; Andrew Moor, Chief Executive Officer; and Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer on the performance, growth and value creation of Equitable, Canada's Challenger Bank™. The business of the meeting will include the election of the Board of Directors, appointment of the auditors and consideration of an amendment to By-law No. 1 to give Equitable the flexibility to host annual meetings entirely by electronic or other communication facility in the future, if required. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can submit their questions either before or during the meeting.

"Like digital banking through our award-winning EQ Bank platform, this year's virtual meeting will enable all business to be conducted in a safe, convenient and effective manner," said David LeGresley, Chair, Board of Directors. "It will also allow our shareholders to have a full exchange of views with our Board and senior leaders. We look forward to this important form of engagement."

More information about online participation can be found in our Virtual AGM User Guide available at www.equitablebank.ca and at Envision at www.envisionreports.com/EQB2021.

"The next chapter in the Equitable Bank story is unfolding with many new innovations being launched and advancements taking place in our commercial and personal banking lines that are drawing a record number of new customers to our institution," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We hope all shareholders and stakeholders will join us on May 12 th to hear more."

About EquitableEquitable Group Inc. ("Equitable" or "the Company") trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves over a quarter million Canadians through Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has grown to become the country's eighth largest independent Schedule I bank measured by market capitalization, with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) is a recognized innovator in digital services. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

SOURCE Equitable Bank