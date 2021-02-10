Equitable Retirement VisionSM Launches With Enhanced Features And Services

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today unveiled Equitable Retirement Vision SM, a new platform for ERISA and non-ERISA retirement plans.

Equitable Retirement Vision SM offers new features and services for plan sponsors and participants, including:

A managed account option , reflecting professional advice for an integrated investment strategy and asset allocation based on a range of personal factors in addition to a participant's age, such as attitude toward risk. Participants can further customize their allocation through online engagement.

, reflecting professional advice for an integrated investment strategy and asset allocation based on a range of personal factors in addition to a participant's age, such as attitude toward risk. Participants can further customize their allocation through online engagement. The Equitable Fixed Account* , which guarantees a minimum interest rate and provides some protection from market volatility and steadier returns over time.

, which guarantees a minimum interest rate and provides some protection from market volatility and steadier returns over time. Fiduciary support for plan sponsors, including 3(16) administrative fiduciary services to reduce administrative burdens and mitigate liability for plan sponsors; 3(21) and 3(38) investment fiduciary services to assist plan sponsors with fund selection and mitigate fiduciary liability.

including 3(16) administrative fiduciary services to reduce administrative burdens and mitigate liability for plan sponsors; 3(21) and 3(38) investment fiduciary services to assist plan sponsors with fund selection and mitigate fiduciary liability. A personalized digital retirement wellness program to help plan participants create a path to achieve their financial goals-based on what's important to them, their life stage and lifestyle.

to help plan participants create a path to achieve their financial goals-based on what's important to them, their life stage and lifestyle. An open architecture investment platform , providing a choice of more than 16,000 mutual funds and Collective Investment Trust (CIT) options.

, providing a choice of more than 16,000 mutual funds and Collective Investment Trust (CIT) options. A self-directed brokerage account offered through an unaffiliated third-party.

offered through an unaffiliated third-party. Mobile account accessto account information, tools and services.

"We know plan sponsors across various sectors and industries want best-in-class, mutual fund-based retirement plan platforms. We also recognize that financial market conditions are driving an increased need for guidance and support among plan sponsors and their employees," said Steve Scanlon, head of Group Retirement, Equitable. "We designed Equitable Retirement Vision SM with enhanced features and benefits to meet these needs, including customizable strategies, administrative support and participant advice, to help them achieve their goals for their plan and support retirement readiness for employees."

Equitable Retirement Vision SM is designed for small-to-medium sized businesses, K-12, higher education, governmental, healthcare and not-for-profit sectors. Equitable** will continue to offer its other group retirement plan products including the Retirement Gateway ® and EQUI-VEST ® variable annuities.

Fiduciary services are offered through SWBC Retirement Plan Services, Wilshire and NBS. Managed account services are offered through Stadion Money Management.

About Equitable

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) - Get Report, has been one of America's leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country. Please visit equitable.com for more information.

Equitable Advisors is the brand name of Equitable Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI & TN).

* The Equitable Fixed Account SM does not include the mutual fund investments available in the Equitable Retirement Vision SM defined contribution plan. The investments in this program are subject to risk, including possible loss of the principal invested. They are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation nor are they deposits to, obligations of, or guaranteed by any bank.

** Equitable in this context refers exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (Equitable Financial), New York, NY (which was established in 1859), issuer of the Retirement Gateway ® and EQUI-VEST ® variable annuity products.

Mutual funds are sold by prospectus only. Be sure to review the current prospectus that contains complete information on charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives before investing or sending money. Contact your financial professional or the company for a prospectus.

Retirement plans offered through the Equitable Retirement Vision SM defined contribution program consists of a custodial account offered through Benefit Trust Company, within which plan participants' chosen mutual fund shares are held, as well as a group fixed annuity contract (generic form number 2016FA-MFrev, 2016FA-MF403b) issued by Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (Equitable Financial). Mutual funds made available through the program are distributed by Equitable Distributors, LLC (Equitable Distributors). Equitable Financial and Equitable Distributors are located at 1290 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10104, (212) 314-4600. Equitable Financial is solely responsible for meeting the obligations of the group fixed annuity contract.

Offered by affiliated and unaffiliated entities, the Equitable Retirement Plan Services SM platform includes recordkeeping, trading and custodial services to plan sponsors for the program. Benefit Trust Company serves as custodian of mutual funds selected by plan participants. PlanConnect, LLC serves as the platform's recordkeeper. Equitable Retirement Plan Services SM and Equitable Retirement Vision SM are service marks of the contractual arrangements between affiliated and/or unaffiliated entities within the platform; PlanConnect ® is a registered service mark of PlanConnect, LLC (100 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY 13202. (800) 923-6669). Equitable Financial, Equitable Distributors and PlanConnect, LLC are separate, but affiliated companies. Benefit Trust Company, SWBC Retirement Plan Services, Wilshire, National Benefit Services, LLC (NBS), and Stadion are not owned by or affiliated with Equitable Holdings, Inc. or any of its affiliates and subsidiaries.

GE-3440606(02/21)(exp.02/23)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005957/en/