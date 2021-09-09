Equitable Holdings To Participate In The 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 15,...

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) - Get AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Report announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) - Get AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Report is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $869 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

