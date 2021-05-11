Equitable Holdings Announces Regulatory Approval For Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsurance Transaction With Venerable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) today announced that it received all required regulatory approvals for its legacy variable annuity reinsurance transaction with Venerable Insurance and Annuity Company.

The Company expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) - Get Report is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

