Equitable Holdings Announces Agreement To Repurchase Residual Shares Held By AXA S.A. Following The Maturity Of Mandatory Exchangeable Bond

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) - Get Report today announced that it has agreed to repurchase 7.1 million shares from AXA S.A. ("AXA") following the maturity of the mandatory exchangeable bonds originally issued by AXA on May 14, 2018. The transaction will close on May 20, 2021.

About Equitable Holdings

