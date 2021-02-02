Equitable Facilities Fund Announces First Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable Facilities Fund (EFF), one of the education sector's largest social impact funds, announced the promotion of Michelle Getz to Partner.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Michelle to be EFF's first Partner. She has made significant contributions to the breadth and depth of our capabilities and has been a key reason for our growth in the public charter school sector. Michelle's promotion is in recognition of her commitment to always doing the right thing and the tremendous value she has delivered for our school partners, our funders, and our investors," said Anand Kesavan, Founder and CEO of EFF.

Multiple forces are driving greater impact investing, and the education sector presents unique opportunities for innovation and social returns. Getz has contributed to EFF's growth into one of the ten largest private debt social impact funds in the world. "We could not have a stronger leader than Michelle at the forefront of our efforts to serve the high-performing public charter school community," stated EFF's Board Chairman and former Walton Family Foundation Executive Director, Buddy Philpot.

Getz joined EFF in 2018 as the Chief Credit Officer and oversees the nonprofit fund's lending practice. Under her leadership, EFF has committed over $400 million in loans to support 77 schools and more than 35,000 students, making the start-up one of the nation's largest charter school supporters in just it's fourth year. The fund prioritizes investments in schools that provide strong education options for underserved communities: over 65% of the students in EFF's portfolio qualify as low-income, and nearly 85% are people of color. Borrowers have saved $95 million through EFF's low-cost loans, funds that are re-purposed to high-quality teaching and learning in the country's best classrooms.

Prior to joining EFF, Getz served as a Senior Vice President and the Senior Research Analyst for Charter Schools at Nuveen Asset Management, where she developed the firm's charter school investment methodology and analyzed over 300 charter school transactions. She holds a BS from Auburn University and an MS from the University of Houston.

In addition to Getz's new role, EFF is proud to announce several recent promotions and new hires. Karina Vadillo and Shannon Falon were recently promoted to Senior Investment Associate roles. Both are founding members of the Lending Team that Getz manages. Drew Marlar (General Counsel), Quince Brinkley (Investment Principal for Business Development), and Kate Aufiero (Director of Strategy & Impact) all joined the team in recent weeks.

About Equitable Facilities FundEquitable Facilities Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social impact fund created to provide long-term, low-cost facility loans that allow high-performing public charter schools to maximize the resources they dedicate to students. High-quality public charter schools promote bright futures for children across America, and EFF believes these schools should borrow under terms comparable to traditional public school districts. EFF administers an 'A' rated revolving loan fund to offer high-credit, long-term, scalable bond investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.eqfund.org or email info@eqfund.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equitable-facilities-fund-announces-first-partner-301220423.html

SOURCE Equitable Facilities Fund