Equisoft's Accelerate Series Provides Life Insurance And Investment Executives With The Means To Innovate And Grow

Bringing together the largest pool of top industry leaders, experts, analysts and association executives, Equisoft's webinar series delivers your roadmaps for digital growth!

PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, announced today the return of its acclaimed Accelerate Series of virtual thought leadership sessions. This year's series is focused on Accelerating Innovation to Fuel Continuous Growth .Eighteen webinars will be hosted around the globe, providing insurance and investment decision-makers with actionable insights and strategies to help them turn the market narrative to their advantage.

The first round of live sessions, starting March 31, will kick start the year-long series. Each month we'll be addressing the specific needs and biggest challenges of insurance carriers, distributors, investment product manufacturers, broker-dealers and wholesalers. Equisoft's Accelerate Series features over 50 leading industry experts, analysts, insiders and clients discussing winning strategies from companies capitalizing on growth opportunities through digital transformation.

"Digital transformation is foundational to an industry responding to the concurrent impact of the pandemic, changes in customer preferences and the impact of demographic shifts which directly impact both distribution partners and consumers. Carriers are looking to drive efficiencies across the entire value chain, accelerating efforts to innovate and integrate in support of new business and post-issue servicing capabilities. Competitive positioning also is important, as transparency around cycle times and ease of doing business helps reframe relationships across the insurance ecosystem. Activities that bring strategic, tactical and operational imperatives into results-oriented focus, are therefore essential,'' said Rob McIsaac, Executive Vice President, Research & Consulting, Novarica, one of the series' featured speakers.

As life insurance and investment companies are emerging from the pandemic, they're looking for unique ways to position themselves ahead of the curve. Equisoft's Accelerate Series bolsters the industry's innovation and growth by leveraging research, thought leadership and success stories into actionable plans. Sessions in Q1 & Q2 will tackle Addressing Changing Market Conditions, Digital Client Engagement through the Insurance Value Chain, and How Insurers are Leveraging Data. With more to come for Q3 & Q4 including agency automation, increasing wholesaler value, data migration, IFRS 17, and more.

Leading industry experts, executives and analysts that will be sharing their insights during the sessions include Dan McCoach, Marty Ellingsworth, Juan Mazzini(Celent), Kartik Sakthivel (LIMRA/LOMA), and many more. Along with Equisoft's experts and industry stakeholders, they will share their experience, expertise and insights into how organizations can adapt to the evolving industry landscape, jumpstart growth in a low-interest-rate environment, or shed the legacy technical burden to realize the full potential of modern digital solutions.

Dedicated sessions will provide exclusive research, complete with commentary detailing what players in the insurance and investment industry are doing to conquer today's issues. The series' launch on March 31 will be Addressing Changing Market Conditions: Carrier Solutions for Rapid Product Adaptation, where experts Rob McIsaac, from Novarica, and Equisoft's Chief Product Officer Olivier Lafontaine will be analyzing how the Life Insurance industry can best face today's challenges.

Equisoft's Accelerate Series is presented in collaboration with several industry partners such as Celent, Novarica, LIMRA, LOMA, KPMG, Clearview, The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA), The Insurance Association of the Caribbean (IAC), The Organisation of Eastern & Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), The Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA) and many others.

Webinar registration:To register or learn more about Equisoft's complimentary webinars, please visit: Equisoft.com/Accelerate

About Equisoft Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 75 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and some 500 experts based in the USA, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

