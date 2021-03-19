VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") has filed its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year...

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") has filed its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The documents are available for download on the Company's website, on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-filing-of-2020-audited-financial-statements-301251330.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.