Publish date:
Equinor ASA: Information Relating To Dividend For Third Quarter 2021
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for third quarter 2021.
Dividend amount: 0.18
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 10 February 2022
Ex-date: 11 February 2022
Record date: 14 February 2022
Payment date: 25 February 2022
Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 18 February 2022.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act