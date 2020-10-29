Equinor ASA: Information Relating To Dividend For Third Quarter 2020

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for third quarter 2020.

Dividend amount: 0.11

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 10 February 2021

Ex-date: 11 February 2021

Record date: 12 February 2021

Payment date: 26 February 2021

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 18 February 2021

