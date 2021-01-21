Equinix Joins European Cloud And Data Center Providers To Make Historic Pledge Towards Climate Neutrality By 2030

AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced it will join European cloud infrastructure and data center providers and European trade associations, to form the Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact and Self-Regulatory Initiative.

The Pact marks the first time the industry has come together to solidify its commitment to ensure that European data centers are carbon neutral by 2030. The industry is seeking to play a leading role in transitioning Europe to a climate neutral economy, in support of the European Data Strategy and the European Green Deal, which aims to make Europe the world's first climate neutral continent by 2050.

The Pact also establishes a Self-Regulatory Initiative for the industry, which will set goals to facilitate the transition to a greener economy in Europe. Equinix, and other operator signatories, commit to the measurable and ambitious targets set for 2025 and 2030, which include:

Improving the efficiency of energy use

Purchasing 100% carbon-free energy

Water conservation through the selection of efficient and appropriate cooling solutions

Recycling of servers, electrical equipment and other related electrical components

Reusing data center heat where practical, environmentally sound and cost effective

The European Commission will monitor progress on achieving the goals outlined by the Initiative twice a year.

Equinix, along with a dozen trade associations and over twenty Cloud and Colocation datacenter operators, announced the formation of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact and the Self-Regulatory Initiative at Kickstart Europe.

More information on the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, can be found here.

The Pact and Self-Regulatory Framework support and enable Equinix's sustainability commitments. In 2019 and 2020, Equinix purchased 100% renewable energy for all of its sites in the EU and reached over 90% renewable energy globally. Every megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable energy procured reduces the carbon footprint of both Equinix and its customers, greening their digital supply chains and addressing the urgency of global climate change.

Quotes

Maurice Mortell , Managing Director, Ireland , Equinix: "Digital technologies are an essential part of the EU's goal to become the first climate neutral continent by 2050. Cloud infrastructure and data center providers are a crucial component within this, as we have historically provided cloud first solutions to enhance the carbon efficiency within our sector whilst supporting other industries to meet their own climate neutrality goals. At Equinix we firmly believe that it will take a concerted effort by numerous companies, governments and people to protect our planet and create a better future. Which is why we're proud to be a signatory of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact and Self-Regulatory Initiative, to take a leap forward in ensuring that our industry plays a leading role in taking climate action and transitioning Europe to a green economy."

Alban Schmutz , Chairman, Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe : "With cloud infrastructure the backbone of the European Union's digital economy, our industry is committed to the idea that we must all play a central role in addressing climate change. This commitment underpins a roadmap for Europe's cloud infrastructure industry to offer climate neutral services to customers by 2030."

Apostolos Kakkos, Chairman, European Data Centre Association: "Data centers are the supporting pillars of the fourth industrial revolution and, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, are essential infrastructure of not only the digital economy but of the entire global economy. It is our duty to commit to a self-regulatory initiative that will help to ensure the operational availability, sustainability and the future of our industry."

