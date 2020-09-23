Equimetrics Helps Organizations Improve Their Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Culture And Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For organizations seeking to better understand and improve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) culture and performance, Infinity Systems, Inc. today announces the availability of its proven DE&I assessment tool, Equimetrics. Scalable and customizable to any size or type of organization, Equimetrics efficiently delivers the data and insights an organization needs to effect real, long-lasting DE&I cultural and performance improvements.

"At a time when organizations nationwide are spending vast sums to establish or improve their diversity, equity and inclusion, how do they know if these investments are successful?" said Art Johnson, founder and CEO, Infinity Systems. "With Equimetrics, organizations gain critical, data-driven insights about their DE&I culture and performance that would otherwise be inaccessible or unavailable to guide their efforts, conserving resources and improving DE&I results."

Unlike with simple pulse and engagement surveys used for gathering employee input, the Equimetrics survey was specifically designed and tested for its reliability and validity in producing consistent and relevant results. Equimetrics data allows senior leaders to engage in accurate, fact-based dialogue with stakeholders about their DE&I efforts in ways leading to greater insight into their organizational culture and performance.

"An organization's time and resources are too valuable to waste on initiatives and surveys which fail to sufficiently improve or assess its DE&I culture and performance," said Sehoon Kim, Ph.D., assistant professor, Human Resource Development, University of Minnesota. "The Equimetrics assessment has been designed from the ground up to deliver agile, advanced analytics, allowing organizations to accurately measure their cultural baseline and monitor progress toward their DE&I strategic objectives."

With Equimetrics data, organizations can see precisely how and where their DE&I efforts are aligned with their goals, strategies, mission and values. Equimetrics then provides leaders with clear indicators on ways to improve their DE&I culture and performance, with follow-up assessments to measure organizational progress.

"We see Equimetrics as a valuable tool for helping our clients cost-effectively and productively address their organizational DE&I challenges," said Gary Broils, senior director, Management Consulting, RSM US, LLP, the nation's leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market. "Equimetrics' insights and metrics provide the fact-based foundation leaders need to make informed decisions about DE&I improvements."

Multiple studies show that enhancing DE&I culture and performance is critical to delivering a strong workforce and improving organizational productivity. For example, a recent McKinsey & Company study showed that companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 33 percent more likely to have financial returns above their industry medians; those in the top quartile for gender diversity are 21 percent more likely to have above-median financial returns.

"It's essential for an organization to integrate its DE&I efforts into its strategic plan," said Kelly Charles-Collins, attorney and a nationally known unconscious bias expert. "If DE&I is not tied to profit, then it's just another project that may or may not receive funding or focus."

Large organizations, often with in-house DE&I resources, can use Equimetrics to establish a cultural baseline and prioritize improvements, with follow-up measures of progress. Small- to mid-sized organizations, which may lack internal resources to drive DE&I results on their own, will particularly appreciate the turnkey ease and efficiency of the Equimetrics application.

About Equimetrics

Offered by Infinity Systems, Inc., Equimetrics is a premier assessment tool used by organizations to objectively and accurately assess their diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) culture and performance. Equipped with Equimetrics data, organizations can more efficiently and effectively see how and where their DE&I efforts are aligned with their goals, strategies, mission and values. Equimetrics delivers the insights organizations need to achieve long-lasting DE&I cultural and performance improvements. For more information, visit www.equimetrics.net.

