Equillium Announces Acceptance Of Late-Breaking Abstract For Oral Presentation Of Interim Data From EQUATE Study In Acute GVHD At The 2021 TCT Meetings Digital Experience

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that interim data from the Phase 1b/2 EQUATE study of itolizumab in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) has been accepted as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2021 TCT Meetings Digital Experience, being held February 8-12, 2021.

Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Itolizumab, A Novel Targeted Anti-CD6 Therapy, in Newly Diagnosed Severe Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Interim Results from Equate Study First Author: John Koreth, MBBS, Ph.D. director of translational research, stem cell transplantation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Date and Time: Friday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m. CST / 3:00 p.m. EST Abstract ID Number: LBA4

About ItolizumabItolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited.

About EquilliumEquillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

