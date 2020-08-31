Equifax Hosting Free, Virtual Conference Showcasing New Analytics Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax is hosting Ignite LIVE 2020, a free, virtual conference on September 15-16, 2020. The conference will feature leading data scientists, executives, customers and analytics experts with the goal of helping attendees learn how to navigate the current era of uncertainty with more confidence. Our audience will hear how they can adjust their data and analytic strategies so they can grow their business while limiting risk.

"At our two day virtual event, you'll get information to help you navigate uncertain times with confidence and the insights to manage risk and grow your business," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. "Whether you're looking to book more loans, identify fraudsters, or find opportunities within your portfolio -- Ignite LIVE is sure to help your business get back on offense."

To register for Ignite LIVE, visit www.equifax.com/ignitelive

"The Equifax team is committed to providing the best information to help businesses remain resilient and grow," said Prasanna Dhore, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of Equifax. "Speed is of the essence and it is the key to economic recovery. Together, we will break through the current uncertainty and emerge more confident in our abilities to make decisions that help businesses and consumers move forward."

The massive, unprecedented shifts in the U.S. marketplace are leaving many businesses looking for ways to better navigate today's fast-moving economic climate. During the two day conference, attendees will get a better understanding of what's happening to their customers, consumers and small businesses, and see how their behaviors are rapidly changing. This is where the data will tell the story.

Equifax and its customers are aware of the challenges associated with making credit decisions for thin-file and credit invisible consumers. Now, with the number of recent layoffs, furloughs, and pay cuts, credit decisioning for thick files has become more challenging as well. Ignite LIVE will help attendees discover how to unleash the potential of alternative data, explainable AI, and various technology platforms to build confidence in determining credit decisions. Topics will include:

Building Credit Confidence : Better assess credit risk through the use of multiple data dimensions

: Better assess credit risk through the use of multiple data dimensions Consumer Behaviour Insights : Recent changes in customer profiles and behavior so you can react more quickly

: Recent changes in customer profiles and behavior so you can react more quickly Beyond the Credit File: Why verified Income and Employment has never been more important to understanding the consumer, Ability to Pay is as important as Likelihood to Pay.

In addition, the conference will challenge attendees to re-think current analytics. Business confidence increases with the right analytics to master multi-dimensional insights for risk management, marketing and fraud.

Explainable AI, Now? : AI has been in vogue for years, this session will explain why explainable AI driven models and scores are more important now than ever.

: AI has been in vogue for years, this session will explain why explainable AI driven models and scores are more important now than ever. Recalibrate and land new customers : How to market with confidence using data to determine consumer resilience

: How to market with confidence using data to determine consumer resilience Identity & Fraud - walking the tightrope: With the surge in online activity, how do businesses balance the customer experience while mitigating fraud?

With the surge in online activity, how do businesses balance the customer experience while mitigating fraud? Don't wait for Insights : Help solve common business challenges with rapid access to data and analytics

: Help solve common business challenges with rapid access to data and analytics Digital Access to Commercial Data : Small businesses need rapid access to credit, understand how digital access to critical business information is available now

: Small businesses need rapid access to credit, understand how digital access to critical business information is available now Moving at the Speed of C19: COVID has proven high frequency, multi-data solutions are more important than ever. Learn how you can accelerate the process.

To register for Ignite LIVE, visit www.equifax.com/ignitelive

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.At Equifax (EFX) - Get Report, we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

For more information mediarelations@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-hosting-free-virtual-conference-showcasing-new-analytics-solutions-301121272.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.