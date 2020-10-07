Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call For Third Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (EFX) - Get Report will announce its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, in a release to be issued on October 21 after the market closes.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30am ET on October 22 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on October 22 at 6:30am ET.

Conference Call:US/ Canada: (800) 458-4121International: +1 (786) 789-4772

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation / company are required to join the call.

Have the Conference Call You:With Click to Join , there's no need to dial-in. Simply click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on October 23.

