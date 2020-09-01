Equifax Announces Dorian Hare As Head Of Corporate Investor Relations

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (EFX) - Get Report has named Dorian Hare as Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, replacing Trevor Burns who takes the role of Senior Financial Officer for the Global Consumer Solutions (GCS) business unit. In this critical Investor Relations role, Hare will continue to serve as an extended member of the Equifax Senior Leadership Team.

An established leader in corporate finance, Hare joins Equifax from Moody's, where he served as SVP of Investor Relations, providing and coordinating dialogue with Moody's investment community. He also brings deep experience in Financial Planning and Analysis, previously having led U.S. and Americas revenue and markets analysis for Moody's Investors Service.

"As a leading data, analytics and technology company, Equifax's cloud transformation is at the center of our strategy for the future, and how we share that with analysts and investors is critical to our ongoing success," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. "Dorian has the experience and expertise to help us communicate our progress with our investors and we are energized to have him joining our senior leadership team."

Prior to Moody's, Hare held positions relating to corporate financial planning and corporate development at MasterCard and Carestream Health. He began his career in investment and corporate banking, with tenures of increasing responsibility at various institutions including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America.

Hare holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, and an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategic Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

After more than two years leading IR, Trevor Burns will move into the Senior Finance Officer (SFO) position for the Global Consumer Solutions (GCS) business unit. In this leadership role, Burns will help lead the consumer-facing business, creating and supporting opportunities to drive revenue across its platforms.

"Trevor has done an outstanding job leading Investor Relations over the last two plus years as we executed the Equifax 2020 Security, Data and Technology transformation." added Gamble. "I am confident he will be a great member of the Global Consumer Solutions leadership team, supporting Beverly Anderson as she executes the transformation of GCS."

Both roles are effective September 8. Dorian Hare will relocate to Atlanta in the near future.

