Equality Health Completes Integration Of Daraja Services' Healthcare Economics, Technology, And Actuarial Capabilities

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading provider of technology, services, and support for value-based care, today announced the successful integration of the advanced actuarial and informatics capabilities of Daraja Services. In January, Equality Health announced a strategic investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, to fuel the Company's next phase of growth. As part of that transaction, Equality Health acquired Phoenix-based consulting firm Daraja Services.

The Daraja actuarial team brings expertise that is a unique differentiator for Equality Health--one that complements and advances the organization's value-based care capabilities. Additionally, Daraja's informatics platforms, including proprietary predictive modeling algorithms, will help Equality Health identify and manage high-risk members to keep them healthy and avoid costly hospitalizations.

Providers typically only know the data related to the services or medications prescribed by their practices, but understanding the cultural, social, and psychological factors members face at home, at school, or in their environment is essential to informing care. Delivering this crucial information to providers when and where they need it has proven elusive.

"The additional layer of real-time, sophisticated reporting that Daraja brings to Equality Health will empower our network providers to better serve their patients and accelerate their value-based initiatives," said Hugh Lytle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Equality Health. "With an expanded, wholistic view of their members--incorporating pharmacy data and social determinants of health--they gain immediate access to specific, actionable steps they can take to help their members."

The actuarial and informatics technology provides insights into a member's health as well as behavior--and makes that information available to providers in real time. As a result, Equality Health's network of providers can offer the right care to the right patient at the right time. Predictive modeling examines claims and pharmacy information, social determinants of health, cultural and environmental challenges to help identify who, among Equality Health's 350,000-plus members, will be high-risk, who will require the most assistance in the next year, and what their probability of hospitalization, rising risk, or an emergency room visit will be. This is important because 5% of any group in healthcare accounts for more than half of a group's costs.

"The addition of the Daraja actuarial team and their predictive modeling algorithms are essentially the missing pieces to the Equality Health puzzle," said Todd Galloway, Chief Actuarial Officer of Equality Health, and founder of Daraja Services. "Ultimately, Equality Health is all about helping providers help the members, which helps the entire healthcare delivery system. And, armed with new levels of actionable information, providers can more easily see high-risk patients and identify opportunities to reach out via care management to help mitigate challenges."

Through its supplemental care management services and proprietary technology platform, CareEmpower ®, Equality Health enables payors and providers to deliver a leading patient experience, while lowering the cost of care and improving member outcomes. Over the past five years, the Company has rapidly expanded its value-based care platform to support more than 1,700 primary care providers across five key markets with more than 350,000 attributed members.

About Equality HealthEquality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

