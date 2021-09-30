Equality Health Appoints Andy Slavitt To Board Of Directors

Former acting CMS administrator under President Obama and senior advisor to the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team brings decades of private- and public-sector leadership in healthcare, business, and technology

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading provider of value-based physician networks uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, today announced the appointment of Andy Slavitt to its board of directors, further catalyzing the company's commitment to providing the Medicaid population with access to quality care.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Slavitt, currently a co-founder and general partner with Town Hall Ventures, has been instrumental in shaping some of the most significant and successful initiatives influencing the U.S. healthcare system--helping to forge policy and improve care for millions of Americans.

"We're excited to welcome Andy to our board during a time of significant growth and change--both for Equality Health and the healthcare system as a whole," said Hugh Lytle, founder and chief executive officer of Equality Health. "As one of the most influential and recognizable voices in healthcare today, his counsel and guidance will prove invaluable as Equality Health works to empower providers to deliver outstanding patient experiences, while lowering cost of care and improving clinical outcomes."

Before his tenure as senior advisor on the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team in 2021, Mr. Slavitt served as the acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under President Obama from 2015 to 2017. Beginning in 2018, he co-led the Medicaid Transformation Project, a collaboration between 17 health systems to develop more effective ways of serving Medicaid populations. Previously, he was the founder and CEO of HealthAllies, a digital health company serving the un- and under-insured. Following HealthAllies' acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, he served as CEO of its OptumInsight subsidiary and group executive vice president for Optum. He is currently board chair of United States of Care, a national non-profit health advocacy organization he founded. He continues to lead a number of national healthcare initiatives, including a Bipartisan Policy Center project focused on the future of healthcare.

"Equality Health's mission to transform the healthcare delivery system and make high-quality, affordable care more accessible is essential to ending the health disparities that plague too many people in the United States," said Mr. Slavitt. "Everyone--regardless of race, income, or age--should have ready access healthcare that leads to healthier, longer lives. I look forward to working with the Equality Health board and leadership to continue fostering more efficient, effective ties between payers and providers to bring this vision to full reality."

A graduate of the College of Arts and Sciences and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Slavitt holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He is a Distinguished Health Policy Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. A regular contributor to USA Today, he also makes frequent appearances on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox. He has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 10 most influential people in healthcare.

