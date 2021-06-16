Epson Strengthens Supertank Business Inkjet Lineup With New Desktop A3 Color Multifunction Printer

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. today announced the expansion of its Business Inkjet Supertank portfolio to include the WorkForce ® ST-C8090 Supertank color MFP, offering two years of ink guaranteed 1 and a standard two-year limited warranty. The new ST-C8090 is engineered for high-volume printing up to 13"x19" and equipped with PCL 2/PS support for simple setup. The ST-C8090 includes enough ink in the box to print up to 19,500 pages black/14,800 color, 3 high-yield ink bottles for zero-cartridge waste and delivers print-shop-quality output.

Businesses looking to onboard an A3 color MFP with low TCO can benefit from up to 60 percent lower total printing costs vs. color laser 4 and a very low cost per page with about two cents per color ISO page 5 with replacement ink. With Epson Open Platform and PCL 2/PS support, the ST-C8090 is compatible with Epson's Solutions Suite and industry-leading third-party solutions for integration in many different environments.

"The demand for desktop color MFPs used for dedicated, in-house printing has significantly increased, especially within industries such as hospitality, architecture, engineering, and finance where everyday printing is critical for operations," said Alan Chen, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Knowing this demand is not diminishing, Epson engineered the ST-C8090 to integrate into virtually any environment and support multiple users while allowing businesses to reduce energy consumption and consumables waste."

Built with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™ and designed to decrease downtime and interventions, the ST-C8090 delivers a fast first page out and the lowest energy consumption in its class. 6 The ST-C8090 prints up to 25 ISO ppm black and color print speed † and copies and scans up to 11"x17".

Additional features include:

Key security features: WPA2 protection to help create a secured network for both wireless and Wi-Fi Direct ®7

WPA2 protection to help create a secured network for both wireless and Wi-Fi Direct ®7 Load paper less often: 550-sheet paper capacity with two front trays and a rear feed for specialty paper

550-sheet paper capacity with two front trays and a rear feed for specialty paper Productivity features: Auto 2-sided print/copy/scan/fax; 4.3" color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation; hands-free voice-activated printing 8

Auto 2-sided print/copy/scan/fax; 4.3" color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation; hands-free voice-activated printing 8 Print-shop quality output: Epson DURABrite ® pigment-based inks deliver crisp, vibrant prints in black-and-white and color and borderless prints up to 11"x17"

Epson DURABrite ® pigment-based inks deliver crisp, vibrant prints in black-and-white and color and borderless prints up to 11"x17" Wireless and networking capabilities: Includes Wi-Fi Direct 7 and Ethernet, and supports printing from an iPad ®, iPhone ®, Android™ tablet and smartphone 9

Availability and SupportThe Epson WorkForce ST-C8090 Supertank Color MFP is now available through authorized BusinessFirst SM dealers. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business InkjetEpson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions - from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise - deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

