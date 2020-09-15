Epson Strengthens Corporate Inkjet Printing Lineup With Three New A3 Color Multifunction Line Head Printers

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. today announced three new color multifunction line head printers, the Epson WorkForce ® Enterprise WF-C20600, WF-C20750 and WF-C21000. The next-generation WorkForce Enterprise printing portfolio spans from mid- to high-volume - 60 ISO ppm, 75 ISO ppm and 100 ISO ppm † (black/color) - providing partners with a suite of reliable, cost-effective, color office printing solutions to address a range of business printing requirements.

Disrupting traditional office printing with Epson's PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 offer the lowest power consumption in their class 1 and are designed to require minimal intervention with fewer maintenance parts. The new WorkForce Enterprise color MFPs offer remarkable reliability, auto-sensing Nozzle Verification Technology, fast first page out, and a full suite of advanced security features to help improve printing workflows and allow businesses to focus time on managing the business, not the printers.

"In the search for equipment to accommodate the long-run print jobs and the large monthly quantities of prints up to 300,000 impressions per machine, we needed color MFPs that could support our high-volume print requirements and allow us to provide our customers with the best possible prints," said John Dawson, managing partner, DivcoData. "We opted to install the Epson WorkForce Enterprise printers and finishers to help increase output quantity and quality as well as save time on manual intervention. Epson has provided us with phenomenal support and extensive resources - from order to install and even arming our team with basic technician training, making it easier for us to be successful and profitable."

With robust finishing options and double the finishing speeds of its predecessor, the improved professional staple finisher features stapling, stacking and hole punch capabilities, while the new professional booklet finisher includes the professional stapler finisher capabilities, as well as a booklet making feature.

"We were especially thrilled to implement the new, enhanced finishers to speed up stacking and stapling processes, and ultimately streamline workflow," said John Dawson. "And, they have surely not disappointed. I highly recommend these units."

Supplementing the success of its color predecessor, the WF-C20590, the flagship WF-C21000 offers the fastest print speed in its class 2 and provides large workgroups and departments with high-speed and high-quality printing. The WF-C20750 offers fast speeds of up to 75 ISO ppm † (black/color) while the WF-C20600 speeds through prints at 60 ISO ppm † (black/color), providing partners with a suite of scalable printing solutions.

"The launch of the next-generation enterprise printing lineup marks Epson's continued commitment to providing partners with office printing solutions to shape futureproof businesses as well as great revenue potential," said Mark Matthews, vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Epson America. "With Epson's Heat-Free Technology, the WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 are designed to meet the efficiency and versatility needs of corporate offices while revolutionizing workgroup printing productivity and producing high-quality color prints."

The new WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 are compatible with industry-leading third-party solutions and support Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration with partner solutions, including Kofax and PaperCut™. Users can print from wherever business leads with mobile printing from Chrome and iOS 3 devices. 4

The WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 are compatible with Epson's free cloud-based printer fleet management tool, Epson Remote Services, providing partners with extensive insight into their Epson printer activity to help improve service support and operational efficiency.

AvailabilityThe Epson WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 will be available in late September 2020 exclusively through authorized BusinessFirst SM resellers. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit https://epson.com/epson-partners-program.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*These products use only genuine Epson-brand ink cartridges. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 45 ppm or greater based on industry available data, October 2019. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.2 Compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 45 ppm or greater based on industry available data, October 2019. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed 3 Requires Epson iPrint™ App.4 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

