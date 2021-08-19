Epson Signs Advanced Industrial Products As Distributor In Kentucky And West Virginia

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, 1 today announced it signed Advanced Industrial Products (AIP), an award-winning factory automation and robotics supplier, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. As manufacturers look to automate small, intricate processes as well as pick-and-place and assembly applications, this new partnership makes automation attainable, simple and affordable to AIP customers in the states of Kentucky and West Virginia. Epson's cost-efficient, easy-to-use solutions combined with AIP's highly technical sales staff and engineers will help open the doors to build new relationships in automotive, food, beverage, and medical markets.

"We take pride at AIP in providing exceptional customer service with our knowledgeable, highly-trained technical sales and engineer teams to help make the pre- and post-sale process seamless," said Jack Lopipero, President, AIP. "Epson's high level of attentiveness and business values translate into outstanding support to distributor partners, making them an ideal manufacturer to work with. In fact, AIP was so pleased to learn Epson shares a similar business model that we can leverage moving forward to deliver the best experience for customers."

AIP offers the full lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA, 6-Axis robots and integrated options. Epson's affordable robot solutions combined with outstanding quality and support offers AIP customers a broad spectrum of products to meet automation needs.

"Epson's customer first philosophy coupled with AIP's hands-on, customer-centric approach makes them an ideal partner," said Tom Versfelt, vice president of Channel and Commercial Sales, Epson America. "AIP has demonstrated phenomenal customer service and support, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader in supplying automation system solutions in the Kentucky and West Virginia area. We are thrilled to help support their growth as a business and work together to break into new markets of automation."

About Advanced Industrial Products, Inc.Advanced Industrial Products, Inc. (AIP) offers customers engineered automation system solutions provided by their highly trained associates. AIP is an industry leader committed to outstanding customer service, engineering, and technical support. AIP's goal is to consistently improve the value delivered to their customers, suppliers, and associates.

AIP is positioned to help customers reduce their supplier base with product support for world-class manufacturers of industrial automation, robotics and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) components. With technical engineering support, AIP helps customers design, engineer, install and initiate new projects and make improvements to existing systems. AIP also provides customers with hands-on training classes taught by their own factory-trained engineers. For more information, visit https://www.aip-usa.com/ or contact rfq@aip-usa.com.

About Epson RobotsEpson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide 1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

