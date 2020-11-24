Epson's First UV Flatbed Printer Offers Print Service Providers Outstanding-Quality Outdoor Signage, Promotional Goods And More

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to meeting the needs of today's print service providers, Epson today introduced the SureColor® V7000 - its first UV flatbed printer designed for printing outstanding-quality outdoor signage, promotional goods and more. Delivering bright, colorful, tactile prints with low graininess and smooth gradation, the ultra-productive SureColor V7000 4'x8' printer brings a new level of image quality, productivity and convenience to print service providers. Capable of printing on a variety of rigid substrates up to 3-inches thick, the new Epson UV flatbed printer is a flexible, reliable, entry-level flatbed solution.

"The SureColor V7000 was specifically designed to address common pain points of flatbed printer customers - quality, productivity and price - and allow print service providers to expand their business offerings with an affordable solution," said Matt McCausland, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new UV flatbed printer offers high-end printing technologies, with a unique Red ink never before seen in an entry-level flatbed printer and provides an easy and cost-effective option for print shops looking to expand from roll-to-roll printing to flatbed printing."

Featuring 10-color UltraChrome ® UV Ink, including vivid Red Ink, Gray, opaque White Ink and eye-catching varnish, the SureColor V7000 achieves stunning prints on a variety of media. Designed to exceed flatbed printer expectations, the SureColor V7000 can produce color or 3 layer prints with little difference in production speeds by leveraging eight MicroPiezo ® printheads. The printhead alignment has been engineered to deliver variable droplets and accurate placement for bright, colorful, tactile prints with low graininess and smooth gradations. The printhead also includes a new circulation system for White ink to limit sedimentation and preserve printhead nozzle integrity.

Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the SureColor V7000 offers several usability features, including a pin registration system for quick loading and easy media alignment, a multi-zone vacuum system to keep materials securely in place, and automatic thickness adjustment to instantly accommodate media up to 3-inches thick. The SureColor V7000 will include the new Epson Edge ® Print workflow software featuring an Adobe ® PostScript ® 3 ™ engine for layout and print management, color management and seamless workflow integration. Access to the Epson Edge Dashboard provides users with remote oversite and control of their Epson printer fleet.

More about the SureColor V7000Epson's first UV flatbed printer offers several features to deliver image quality and productivity:

High Image Quality - Produces stunning prints on a variety of media with vibrant, 10-color UltraChrome UV Ink

Produces stunning prints on a variety of media with vibrant, 10-color UltraChrome UV Ink Low Graininess - Eight Epson MicroPiezo printheads feature variable droplet technology for highly accurate prints

Eight Epson MicroPiezo printheads feature variable droplet technology for highly accurate prints High Production Speeds - State-of-the-art design delivers outstanding-quality prints at true production speeds, even when using White Ink

State-of-the-art design delivers outstanding-quality prints at true production speeds, even when using White Ink Multi-Vacuum Zones - Four print zones easily hold media in place for increased productivity, accuracy and efficiency; no taping required

Four print zones easily hold media in place for increased productivity, accuracy and efficiency; no taping required Media Thickness up to 3 -inches - Printer automatically detects and adjusts to accommodate media up to 3-inches thick for virtually endless printing possibilities

Printer automatically detects and adjusts to accommodate media up to 3-inches thick for virtually endless printing possibilities Rigid Printing - Prints directly onto rigid substrates, foam board, wood, acrylic, metal, and more

Prints directly onto rigid substrates, foam board, wood, acrylic, metal, and more Intuitive Software - Allows users to easily control and operate the printer using included Epson Edge Print ® RIP software

Allows users to easily control and operate the printer using included Epson Edge Print ® RIP software Built-in Ionizer - Removes static electricity for enhanced durability and reliability

Removes static electricity for enhanced durability and reliability White Ink and Varnish -Allows for rich, high-quality prints on a variety of materials, including wood, metal and glass, print glossy finishes, textures, and more

AvailabilityThe Epson SureColor V7000 will be available in January 2021 for under $100,000 (MSRP) through select authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. The printer is designed to work exclusively with Epson ink. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, Epson Edge, MicroPiezo, SureColor, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epsons-first-uv-flatbed-printer-offers-print-service-providers-outstanding-quality-outdoor-signage-promotional-goods-and-more-301179435.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.