Epson's Brightest Laser Projector Ever Is Now Available - Pro L30000UNL Is The Lightest And Smallest 3LCD Projector With 30,000 Or More Lumens

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people continue to keep a safe distance from one another, big, bright displays are essential in providing better visibility in today's more spread-out venues and auditoriums. Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide, 1 today announced its brightest projector - the Pro L30000UNL - is now available. Delivering 30,000 lumens of color and white brightness, 2 it is one of Epson's most technologically advanced projectors. The Pro L30000UNL offers native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement technology 3 for a high contrast, true-to-life image. It is ideal for events, rental and staging, auditoriums, lecture halls, and other large-venue applications. Compact and lightweight for its brightness, the Pro L30000UNL is a powerhouse projector that enables users to confidently project content and captivate audiences with exceptional image quality and incredible brightness.

"The Pro L30000UNL joins Epson's extensive large-venue projector lineup, combining extreme brightness with the innovative projection technology and robust feature-sets for which Epson is known," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We've included a full suite of premium features, some of which take advantage of the projector's unique built-in cameras to make complex applications such as edge blending or stacking of multiple projectors faster and easier."

The Pro L30000UNL features a solid-state laser light engine and an electrostatic air filter for up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation, 4 and is compatible with the same eight optional interchangeable lenses as Epson's Pro L25000U. The projector also includes a host of premium features to withstand the rigors of staging and live events, such as a mechanical shutter and sealed optical engine. The projector comes equipped with a built-in camera enabling powerful tools such as Stacking Assist, Tiling Assist and auto-color calibration for seamless multi-screen images of networked projectors. These tools are accessible through the free Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) software.

Offering virtually worry-free operation coupled with stunning visuals and impressive projection tools, the projector is designed to deliver awe-inspiring experiences while withstanding some of the harshest environments. In addition to the black Pro L30000UNL, Epson offers a white Pro L30002UNL model, for blending into virtually any setting where big, bright images are required. Additional features include:

3-chip 3LCD laser projector with 4K Enhancement 3 - 30,000 lumens of color and white brightness 2 delivers vibrant, true-to-life images

- 30,000 lumens of color and white brightness 2 delivers vibrant, true-to-life images Exceptional Full HD widescreen display - Native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement 3 provides up to 4.6 million pixels on the screen

- Native WUXGA resolution with Enhancement 3 provides up to 4.6 million pixels on the screen Worry-free operation - Solid-state laser light source and electrostatic air filter provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours 4

- Solid-state laser light source and electrostatic air filter provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours 4 4K -ready lenses with powered lens shift and memory - Eight optional interchangeable lenses available (sold separately)

- Eight optional interchangeable lenses available (sold separately) Mechanical shutter - Protects the projector from damage during laser light shows

- Protects the projector from damage during laser light shows Designed for live events - Features a sealed light source and optical engine for outstanding durability in harsh conditions

- Features a sealed light source and optical engine for outstanding durability in harsh conditions Stacking Assist - For fast, simple stacking of two projectors

- For fast, simple stacking of two projectors Tiling Assist for projecting large images - Enables fast setup for edge blending in multi-projector applications

- Enables fast setup for edge blending in multi-projector applications Built-in cameras - Easily facilitates Stacking Assist, Tiling Assist and auto-color calibration of networked projectors

- Easily facilitates Stacking Assist, Tiling Assist and auto-color calibration of networked projectors Supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) content - Includes HDR10 5 (PQ) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) connectivity

- Includes HDR10 5 (PQ) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) connectivity Frame interpolation - Helps ensure image clarity when projecting scenes with fast-moving objects

Availability and SupportThe Epson Pro L30000UNL and Pro L30002UNL projectors are available now through authorized resellers. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.3 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.4 No required maintenance for the light source and filter up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50 percent from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period. The projector has a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.5 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

