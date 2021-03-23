Epson POS Printers Leveraged For Nextbite Virtual Kitchen Solutions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants continue to look for additional ways to generate business and revenue, Ordermark is delivering solutions that help restaurants capitalize on increased consumer demand for delivery. Ordermark's online order management technology consolidates mobile orders across online ordering services and sends them to a single printer - enabling omni-channel ordering and delivery. Ordermark also operates Nextbite, a marketplace of virtual restaurant brands, that allows restaurants to offer popular delivery-only brands out of their existing space. The Ordermark solution includes the Epson OmniLink ® TM-T88VI point-of-sale printer that allows restaurants to print brick-and-mortar and virtual kitchen online orders through one simple system.

"The Epson OmniLink POS printer is reliable and robust - one we know can stand the heat in the kitchen," said Alex Canter, CEO, Ordermark. "Our goal is to partner with restaurants to provide innovative products and services to help them reach more customers and not just survive but thrive. By offering the Epson receipt printer as part of our Ordermark online order management solution and Nextbite delivery-only brands, restaurants can be confident in knowing they have a dependable printer powering their online order fulfillment."

Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. Powered by Ordermark technology, Nextbite is one of the earliest and fastest-growing pioneers in the virtual restaurant space. Nextbite creates online, delivery-only restaurant concepts with high-quality, chef and celebrity inspired menus including HotBox by Wiz, a partnership with Wiz Khalifa. Virtual brands empower independent restaurants to increase their revenue and profitability. Together, Ordermark and Nextbite provide restaurants new sources of revenue generation to reach customers outside of their four walls.

"The Virtual Kitchen solution has allowed us to utilize space in the kitchen we weren't fully utilizing prior, which is certainly helping us keep our employees working and our restaurant up and running," said James Garofalo, CFO/COO, Goddess and the Baker. "The Epson POS printer has been instrumental to our online ordering system, providing one central printer where we can receive both online orders for our restaurant and orders for our Virtual Kitchen brands - making it an easy and efficient solution to ensure we don't miss a beat."

The OmniLink TM-T88VI features multi-interface connectivity to meet restaurant needs now and in the future. With built-in Ethernet and USB, plus Bluetooth ® and wireless options, the TM-T88VI supports traditional PC-POS, mobile POS and cloud-based POS. Restaurants can print from web-based applications using Epson's ePOS ™ Print Technology or utilize Server Direct Printing for online ordering. Built-in cloud functionality allows restaurants to leverage best-of-breed POS applications and perform remote firmware upgrades with OmniLink Merchant Services. Epson's beacon support provides distributed proximity-based printing 1 and NFC enables Bluetooth pairing for tablet connectivity and printer selection. 2

"The Ordermark online ordering management solution and Nextbite delivery-only brands are a lifeline for restaurants during these unprecedented times, providing another revenue opportunity that kitchens so desperately need right now," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, System Devices Group, Epson America, Inc. "We are happy to have the OmniLink TM-T88VI supporting so many restaurants with its advanced feature set, including the versatility and efficiency restaurants need to succeed in today's market."

About Ordermark and NextbiteOrdermark and Nextbite, both leaders in restaurant technology, are serving in the fast-growing food on-demand revolution. Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. Nextbite, a virtual restaurant solution, creates delivery-only restaurant concepts with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through delivery apps. Together, these two companies help restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating successful food service across the country.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Requires the use of a beacon dongle connected to TM-T88VI printer via the USB-A port. Supports only Apple ® iBeacon ™ compliant format. The Epson-approved dongle is Laird model BT820. 2 NFC tag requires use of a device that includes NFC reader, and may require additional software.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark and ePOS is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-pos-printers-leveraged-for-nextbite-virtual-kitchen-solutions-301253435.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.