Epson Partners With AVI-SPL And Igloo Vision On New Immersive Experience Center In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm 2021 -- Epson today announced a partnership with AVI-SPL and Igloo Vision to bring a 360-degree immersive laser experience display center to Orlando, Fla. The new immersive experience center from AVI-SPL, the world's largest digital enablement solutions provider, is now open, bringing together technology designed to inspire AV leaders.

Several Epson projectors, including the Pro L1075UNL with ELPLX01 ultra short-throw lens and BrightLink® 1485Fi, are being used in the dome and collaborative meeting space of the center, respectively. The projectors are integrated using a custom mounting solution by local Orlando manufacturers. Epson, AVI-SPL and Igloo's partnership cultivates the epitome of leading-edge yet turnkey solution, providing design, cutting-edge technology, implementation, and execution. Plus, all three companies are represented on multiple continents ensuring resources are available locally to execute projects with clients and offer unparalleled support that spans the globe.

"The new AVI-SPL XTG experience center enables designers and customers to see firsthand the power of immersive visual experiences and collaboration," said Brandon Brunhammer, solution architect, AVI-SPL. "With Epson's advanced laser projectors and Igloo Vision's powerful media players in full force and in the heart of themed entertainment, we're poised to inspire today's and tomorrow's experience center technology leaders."

Igloo Vision's Immersive Media Players power its shared immersive workspaces that come in many shapes, sizes, and degrees of sophistication, from simple sales and presentation suites to powerful CAVE-type solutions. These workspaces integrate with any digital content, and a wide range of everyday enterprise tools, including standard video conferencing platforms. They allow teams to work with many different types of digital content, in different formats, from different sources, all at the same time. The technology is used by organizations across a range of sectors to enable easier collaboration, and also for immersive simulation, visualization and presentations.

Epson's laser projectors provide creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences with advanced technology designed to deliver exceptional color output and durability. With its laser projection solutions, Epson offers a wide selection of lenses, including 0.35 ultra short-throw with zero offset for installing a projector just inches from a screen or wall, ideal for narrow spaces and rear-projection applications.

"Immersive displays are the key to power tomorrow's remote meeting solutions in corporate and higher education," said Gavin Downey, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This partnership with Igloo Vision is driving small chassis and fully featured next-generation laser projector innovation that is best experienced firsthand. AVI-SPL's global partnership designing, installing and supporting large scale Epson laser display solutions provides end-users with tomorrow's technologies today."

The new XTG experience center is now open in Orlando, Fla. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://avispl.com/locations/orlando-experience-center/.

About Epson Laser ProjectorsEpson laser projectors provide more creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Delivering exceptional color output and durability, the Pro Series combine uncompromising image quality with sophisticated software and a range of available mounts, frames and lenses to transform venues and bring live events to life. For additional information, visit epson.com/liveevents .

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc.

