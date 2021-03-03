Epson Introduces Matte Black Ink For The ColorWorks C6000-Series On-Demand Color Label Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it is expanding its on-demand color label printing options with the addition of the ColorWorks ® C6000-Series printers with matte black ink. The ColorWorks C6000-Series - CW-C6500P, CW-C6500A, CW-C6000P and CW-C6000A - now offer both gloss and matte ink options. Ideal for shipping or warehouse labels, the new matte black creates crisp, sharp black text and images on matte, plain or textured paper media.

The new matte black ink is especially suited for warehouse and manufacturing environments printing shipping or barcode labels. ColorWorks C6000-Series customers now have the option to choose from gloss black UltraChrome ® DL ink or matte black UltraChrome DL ink, which are both BS5609 certified 1 and highly durable pigment-based inks. In comparison, the gloss black ink is designed to print on a wider variety of substrates while the matte black ink offers darker black text and images on matte media. The same cyan, magenta and yellow inks are used with both blacks.

"Many businesses are realizing the traditional, two-step printing process that consists of purchasing thousands of pre-printed labels and adding variable black text via monochrome thermal printing is outdated and inefficient," said Bonny Rindahl, product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "Whether producing complex informational labels, shipping labels or high-quality product labels, Epson understands the importance of having versatile ink options to best suit the labeling application."

The ColorWorks CW-C6500P, CW-C6500A, CW-C6000P and CW-C6000A are engineered for mission-critical applications and are the first printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers. 2 The CW-C6500P and CW-C6000P are the first ever color inkjet printers to support peel-and-present capabilities for fast hand or automated label application, 3 and the CW-C6500A and CW-C6000A include an auto cutter to create variable length labels and enable easy job separation. Widely used for on-demand manufacturing and warehouse label printing, the ColorWorks C6000-Series, coupled with the new matte black ink, is designed to produce high-quality labels with rich images and dark blacks.

AvailabilityThe ColorWorks C6000-Series on-demand color label printers in matte and gloss options, as well as supplies, are available through authorized resellers. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/colorworks. A video featuring the warehousing labeling capabilities can be found on Epson's YouTube.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Requires BS5609-certified label material for use with printer and ink system2 The CW-C6000/C6500 family is the first to bring to market the combination of features of direct ZPL II printing, peel-and-present, remote printer management, companion four- and eight-inch models, applicator I/O interface, broad middleware support, and comparable price points.3 Compared to color inkjet label printers available in the U.S. and Canada as of July 2019.

EPSON, ColorWorks and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

