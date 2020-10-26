Epson Introduces Its First Roll-to-Roll Resin Signage Printers - The SureColor R-Series

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today expanded its presence in the signage market with the introduction of the SureColor ® R-Series. The 64-inch SureColor R5070 and SureColor R5070L leverage six-color resin ink to deliver astonishing prints on a variety of substrates with consistent, repeatable color. Ideal for print shops looking for versatility and productivity, the new printers deliver output ready for immediate lamination at true production speeds up to 290 square feet per hour. Both printers feature 1.5L ink packs for enhanced efficiency and the SureColor R5070L includes 3L per color with hot swap technology for uninterrupted printing. The printers will be introduced during Epson's Insight Days showcase at PRINTING United Digital Experience on Oct. 26, 2020.

"The new SureColor R-Series printers further expand Epson's presence in the roll-to-roll wide-format signage market by offering customers industry-leading Epson print head technology coupled with the benefits of resin ink," said Matt McCausland, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America Inc. "The new SureColor R5070 and SureColor R5070L use resin ink to address a true customer need - the confidence that each print - panel to panel, job to job - has repeatable, consistent color."

The SureColor R-Series printers are the first of their kind to feature multi-purpose resin ink technology to consistently deliver professional quality wallpapers, fabrics, uncoated papers, and traditional signage at remarkable speeds. UltraChrome ® RS Resin ink delivers instant-dry scratch-resistant output, ready for immediate lamination, at a lower cost per mL. Touting a new 2.6-inch user-replaceable PrecisionCore ® Micro TFP ® print head, the new printers are able to ensure projects with multiple panels have consistent, repeatable color. In addition, a new Quality Print Mode separates delivery of optimizer and color ink to create a stable base layer for high-quality output with crisp lines and outstanding details. Designed to keep up with fast-paced print shops, the SureColor R5070L includes a hot-swappable ink system that automatically switches from an empty ink pack to a new ink pack mid-print for uninterrupted printing.

To support productivity, the SureColor R5070 and SureColor R5070L incorporate a three-heater system to promote even drying with pre, platen and post heating. A 4.3-inch touchscreen control panel provides easy access to print functions including quick start heaters, media selection, color mode, and estimated print completion time. The replaceable fabric wiper system cleans the printhead and removes dust prior to printing and meaning manual maintenance is only needed monthly.

The SureColor R5070 and SureColor R5070L include the new Epson Edge Print ® workflow software featuring an Adobe ® PostScript ® 3 ™ engine for layout and print management, color management and seamless workflow integration. Access to the Epson Edge Dashboard provides users with remote oversite and control of their Epson printer fleet.

More about the SureColor R-Series

The innovative signage printers incorporate the following features to produce astonishing prints:

Amazing Image Quality - Vibrant six-color resin inks, plus optimizer, produce astounding-quality prints

- Vibrant six-color resin inks, plus optimizer, produce astounding-quality prints Reliable Color Consistency - Delivers consistent high image quality for repeat jobs, brand colors, wall tiling applications, and more

- Delivers consistent high image quality for repeat jobs, brand colors, wall tiling applications, and more Immediate Lamination - Instant dry for immediate lamination and high scratch resistance increases total productivity

- Instant dry for immediate lamination and high scratch resistance increases total productivity Low Ink Costs - Just $0.155 per milliliter, the SureColor R5070 features 1.5L bulk ink packs and the SureColor R5070L, at $0.125 per milliliter, features 3 liters of ink per color for enhanced efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership

- Just per milliliter, the SureColor R5070 features 1.5L bulk ink packs and the SureColor R5070L, at per milliliter, features 3 liters of ink per color for enhanced efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership User-Replaceable Printheads - For convenient self-serviceability and minimal downtime

- For convenient self-serviceability and minimal downtime Supports Diverse Range of Applications - Print adhesive vinyl, banners, wall coverings, uncoated papers and more

- Print adhesive vinyl, banners, wall coverings, uncoated papers and more Print Speed - State-of-the-art PrecisionCore printheads delivers high-quality images at true production speeds

- State-of-the-art PrecisionCore printheads delivers high-quality images at true production speeds Enterprise Software Suite- Track jobs, manage variable data and streamline workflow

Availability

The SureColor R5070 ( $23,995 MSRP) and SureColor R5070L ( $26,995 MSRP) will be available in January 2021 through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/resin.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

EPSON, Epson Edge Print, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-its-first-roll-to-roll-resin-signage-printers--the-surecolor-r-series-301159173.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.