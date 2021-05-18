Epson Helps Families Amp Up Backyard Movie Night With Big-Screen EpiqVision Viewing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather heats up and days grow longer, families are looking for ways to enjoy the outside. This summer, add a little extra to your backyard pool activities and family BBQs with epic outdoor entertainment brought to you by the Epson EpiqVision™ Mini EF12 Streaming Laser Projector. Equipped with built-in Android TV™, 1 sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity, the EF12 offers easy access to popular streaming services for instant entertainment up to 150-inches virtually anywhere. No screen required, all you need is an EF12, a blank wall or white sheet, your favorite snacks, and a blanket to enjoy a magical viewing experience in the comfort of your own backyard. You can check out how Shaquille O'Neal joins in the mini streaming fun as he takes his EF12 or "epicanator" from a massive gaming session to an epic outdoor movie night here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmQH5E2VmqI.

"Over the past year, family gaming and streaming increased exponentially as households turned to at-home viewing entertainment to help stay connected during these unusual times," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "With summer around the corner, Epson's EpiqVision Mini EF12 makes it easy to continue the fun outdoors as the ultimate backyard entertainment device. With its simple setup, bright and beautiful images, impressive sound, and seamless streaming options - the only difficult task will be choosing what to watch or play. Imagine dodging every banana peel in Mario Kart or building infinite worlds on Minecraft with a life-size viewing experience amidst the summer night air."

Packing a new type of streaming experience into a clean, compact and modern chassis under five pounds, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 is the perfect companion for your summer nights:

Stream Big Instantly: Designed for immediate streaming - up to 150-inches - the moment it's powered on, the EpiqVision Mini EF12's built-in Android TV ™1 features the latest interface and a simple-to-use remote that includes voice search with built-in Google Assistant™. With the push of a button, you and your guests will be watching all your favorite streaming channels including Hulu, HBO, YouTube and more, and you can even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV™. 2 Let your guests take over the choice of entertainment with built-in Chromecast™ that allows easy casting directly from a smart phone, tablet or computer - including Android™ and Apple ® devices. 3

