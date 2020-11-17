Epson Expands SureColor T-Series Line With New Affordable Wide-Format Multifunction Models Delivering High-Speed Technical And Graphics Printing, Scanning And Copying

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today announced two new SureColor® T-Series wireless multifunction printers with integrated scanners - the 24-inch SureColor T3170M and the 36-inch SureColor T5170M. Based on successful predecessors, the SureColor T3170 and SureColor T5170, the new affordable multifunction printers include an integrated scanner for accurately scanning blueprints and drawings, making large copies, and sharing high-quality technical documents. Featuring a sleek design and compact footprint, 1 the SureColor T3170M is up to 29 percent smaller and the SureColor T5170M is up to 15 percent smaller than competitor MFP models 2 to conveniently fit into modern work from home and small office environments allowing for seamless team collaboration across CAD, architecture, engineering, and corporate graphics workflows.

"Customers working in technical fields have a unique need for large format copying and scanning with precise detail, precision and flexibility," said Jacob Hardin, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With the new SureColor T3170M and T5170M multifunction printers, customers are now able to scan blueprints, renderings, and technical drawings to share with colleagues or convert them to electronic files for editing and reprinting. As more professionals are working remote from home right now, these new models take up minimal space while still providing an advanced feature set for increased productivity."

The SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M multifunction printers feature an integrated 600 dpi high-detail scanner with simple top-loading functionality for easy copying and scanning of blueprints, technical documents, renderings and graphics. In addition, it supports copy enlargements and reductions, as well as enhances tracing and offers highlight detection for scanning annotated blueprints. For easy document sharing, users can scan directly to USB drives, network folders, or scan to e-mail to share documents with team members, including remote and on-site departments, vendors and clients.

Featuring an industrial-grade Epson PrecisionCore ® MicroTFP ® printhead for ultra-fast print speeds, the SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M produce accurate A1/D-size prints in as fast as 34 seconds and 31 seconds, 3 respectfully. The multifunction printers leverage UltraChrome ® XD2 pigment ink technology for brilliant color, crisp lines, and smudge and water-resistant prints. Supporting a variety of media - including rolls and sheets - these multifunction printers deliver detailed output on a wide range of media types. Supporting integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct ® connectivity, 4 professionals can easily print from virtually anywhere in the home or office with a smart device 5 or from a USB thumb drive. Touting enterprise security features and protocol support, users can print and scan directly to e-mail, network folder or USB drive.

The new SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M deliver a range of multifunction features designed to help industry professionals create stunning CAD, GIS, architectural, or engineering technical drawings, including:

Ultra-fast Print Speeds - The SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M produce A1/D-size prints in as fast as 34 seconds and 31 seconds, 3 respectively

- The SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M produce A1/D-size prints in as fast as 34 seconds and 31 seconds, 3 respectively High-Detail Integrated Scanner - Easily scan and share documents; up to 600 dpi scanner with highlight detection to accurately scan annotated blueprints and drawings

- Easily scan and share documents; up to 600 dpi scanner with highlight detection to accurately scan annotated blueprints and drawings Compact, Clean Design - Sleek, compact design 1 enhances workspaces

- Sleek, compact design 1 enhances workspaces Durable, Instant-Dry Prints - Archival-quality, all-pigment-based UltraChrome XD2 inks deliver brilliant color, crisp lines, and smudge and water-resistant prints

- Archival-quality, all-pigment-based UltraChrome XD2 inks deliver brilliant color, crisp lines, and smudge and water-resistant prints Versatile Print Media Handling - The SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M accommodate rolls and cut sheets up to 24" and 36" wide, respectively; the auto-sheet feeder accommodates sheets up to 11" x 17"

- The SureColor T3170M and SureColor T5170M accommodate rolls and cut sheets up to 24" and 36" wide, respectively; the auto-sheet feeder accommodates sheets up to 11" x 17" Easy to Operate with Robust Standalone Copy Features - Large, intuitive 4.3-inch LCD screen simplifies operation and includes the ability to make copies of large drawings or blueprints directly from the control panel without the need of a computer

- Large, intuitive 4.3-inch LCD screen simplifies operation and includes the ability to make copies of large drawings or blueprints directly from the control panel without the need of a computer Print & Scan from Virtually Anywhere in Your Home or Office - Easily print from or scan to USB thumb drives, 6 as well as print from tablets, smartphones, 5 and more with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing 4

Easily print from or scan to USB thumb drives, 6 as well as print from tablets, smartphones, 5 and more with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing 4 Extreme Print Quality and Precision - PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity; up to 2400 dpi printing resolution captures annotations, lines, and image detail with incredible accuracy

- PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity; up to 2400 dpi printing resolution captures annotations, lines, and image detail with incredible accuracy Outstanding Productivity - Change cartridges less often with high-capacity ink cartridges up to 50 ml (color) and 80 ml (Black)

- Change cartridges less often with high-capacity ink cartridges up to 50 ml (color) and 80 ml (Black) Enterprise Security Features and Protocol Support - Supports secure PDF printing from PCs and scanning of secure PDFs to USB thumb drives and shared folders, no computer needed

Support and AvailabilityThe Epson SureColor T3170M (Estimated $2,545 MSRP) will be available in January and the SureColor T5170M (Estimated $4,995 MSRP) will be available in Q2 2021 online and through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. There are several Epson Preferred SM Plus service coverage plans available that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.1 Product size excluding stand. 2 Compared to similarly featured 24-inch and 36-inch color inkjet multifunction CAD printers per industry available data as of September 2020.3 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary. 4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to range and type of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.5 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect 6 Supports printing of raster-based files including JPEG and TIFF; including PDFs scanned on the device. Supports scanning to JPEG, TIFF, PDF, and Encypted/Non-Encrypted PDF File Formats.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®.All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

