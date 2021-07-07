Epson Expands Media Offerings With Labels For The ColorWorks CW-C6000A, CW-C6000P, C7500, And C7500G Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the need for solutions that consistently deliver both image quality and durability, Epson today announced it is expanding its media offering to include labels for its popular ColorWorks ® on-demand color label printers - the ColorWorks C6000 and C7500-Series. Epson's three media offerings - ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label, ColorWorks High Gloss Label and ColorWorks Premium Matte Label - will give ColorWorks customers access to a complete Epson solution.

"Sourcing and testing label media can take a lot of time and effort, so we wanted to help our customers save time and hassle by offering a known media that works," said Bonny Rindahl, product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "Thoroughly tested for reliability and longevity with the C6000 and C7500 printers, the ColorWorks media offers photo-quality printing with clear and scannable barcodes, QR codes and more in each print."

Epson media for the ColorWorks C3500, CW-C6000A, CW-C6000P, C7500, and C7500G are available in standard sizes and come in three types:

Durable Matte Synthetic Label - Delivers photo-quality color labels on a smooth, white surface that can handle extreme conditions. The permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces, including drums and plastic containers. BS-5609 certified, the labels are resistant to many chemicals and are ideal for GHS chemical labels, pharmaceutical labels, medical device labels, laboratory labels, product labels requiring water or chemical resistance and more.

Delivers photo-quality color labels on a smooth, white surface that can handle extreme conditions. The permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces, including drums and plastic containers. BS-5609 certified, the labels are resistant to many chemicals and are ideal for GHS chemical labels, pharmaceutical labels, medical device labels, laboratory labels, product labels requiring water or chemical resistance and more. High Gloss Label - Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a bright white glossy surface. Ideal for high-quality product labels, box labels for consumer products, and more.

Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a bright white glossy surface. Ideal for high-quality product labels, box labels for consumer products, and more. Premium Matte Label - Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a smooth, matte white surface. Labels are fast-drying and images are resistant to smearing, fading, water and scratches. Ideal for barcode labels, pharmaceutical labels, shipping labels, and more.

AvailabilityEpson ColorWorks labels are available through Epson's vast network of authorized partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

