Epson Expands Business Inkjet Portfolio With Cost-Effective, Color A3 Multifunction Printer For Businesses In Today's Shifting Work Environments

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. today introduced the Epson WorkForce ® EC-C7000, the affordable color A3 multifunction printer designed for reliability and to deliver fast, professional-quality prints up to 13" x 19". Engineered to meet the needs of today's hybrid workforce, the EC-C7000 produces fast, high-quality, color prints with DURABrite ® Ultra instant-dry pigment ink and offers simple wireless setup 1 for professionals working remote, promoting productivity at home, in small businesses or wherever work might lead.

To support businesses in today's shifting work environments, the EC-C7000 offers flexible features for retail, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), remote offices, and home offices requiring a reliable, color MFP capable of printing up to 13"x19". The EC-C7000 offers convenient security features, including secure wireless and secure data erase, and easy wireless setup on a smartphone or mobile device 1 with Bluetooth ® Low Energy (BLE). Additional flexibility and convenience features include built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct ®2 and Ethernet networking.

"Epson aims to equip its partners with the technology to ready their clients' businesses for prosperity and maneuver workflow obstacles," said Alan Chen, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Recognizing the surge in employees working from home and in hybrid environments, Epson designed the EC-C7000 to help businesses bring affordable, professional-quality printing in-house for businesses such as the hospitality sector mandated to print and display signage or create disposable menus."

The comprehensive color MFP, the EC-C7000 offers auto two-sided print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities with a large, 550-sheet paper capacity, two 250-sheet front trays and 50-sheet rear tray, plus a 50-sheet ADF. Engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology ™, the EC-C7000 delivers fast prints at 25/12 (black/color) ISO ppm †, a fast first page out and up to 85 percent lower power consumption vs. color laser printers. 3 Supporting seamless scanning, the EC-C7000 comes equipped with Epson's ScanSmart ® 4 software to simplify and streamline the process of uploading, editing, organizing, and sharing documents.

AvailabilityThe Epson WorkForce EC-C7000 is now available with a standard two-year limited warranty and is sold through authorized BusinessFirst SM resellers. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit epson.com/epson-partners-program.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity.

1 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

3 Actual savings will vary based on print task and use conditions. Compared with best-selling, color laser printers priced at $1,499 (USD) or less and 40 ppm or less, as of February 2020. Competitive data gathered from manufacturer websites and third-party industry sources.

4 Epson ScanSmart Software supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X ® 10.11.x to macOS ® 10.13.x.

EPSON, DURABrite, Epson ScanSmart, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

