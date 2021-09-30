Epson Debuts Versatile, Smart Projector For Remote And Hybrid Work Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As business professionals continue to navigate new work environments - in an office, at home, or a mix of both - having proper technology and display tools are essential for maintaining team productivity and collaboration. Dedicated to delivering top-quality projection that is also versatile for a range of professional environments, today Epson introduced the new Epson 880X 3LCD 1080p smart portable projector. Compact and equipped with a convenient carrying case, the 880X meets a variety of on-the-go business display needs. Additionally, with Android TV 1 and built-in Chromecast™, 2 users can easily switch it into a streaming machine for epic entertainment virtually anywhere.

"As the dynamics of work environments continue to shift, it's important that business professionals have the proper tools to set them up for success in any space," said Kenny Tang, product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "The demand for bigger displays has continued throughout the pandemic for both business and home entertainment. The 880X smart projector is ideal for video conferencing and presentations with the added versatility to transform spaces into entertainment hubs."

Offering 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness 3 and Full HD 1080p resolution, the 880X delivers outstanding-quality images four times larger than a 75-inch flat panel for up to 300 inches of eye-catching presentations, dynamic Zoom meetings and immersive video content in a variety of lighting conditions. Additional features include:

AvailabilityThe Epson 880X 3LCD 1080p smart portable projector (MSRP $629.99) is available now through select retailers and the Epson online store. The new projectors come with Epson's award-winning service and support, including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard two-year, full-unit replacement limited warranty.

About Epson Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.2 Visit the Google ® Chromecast website for the latest smart device and computer OS support.3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.4 Color brightness measured per IDMS 15.4. Additional colors and picture modes tested. Top-selling Epson® 3LCD projectors vs. comparable top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on NPD sales data for October 2019 - September 2020. COLOR BRIGHTNESS WILL VARY BASED ON USAGE CONDITIONS.5 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PrivateLine is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Apple TV is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Chromecast is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

