Epson And Grafisk Maskinfabrik Offer Bundle For Digital Label Printing And Finishing Solution

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. , Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the SurePress® L-6534VW digital LED UV inkjet label press and the GM ECON finisher are now available in a bundle with special pricing under promotional terms. Together, the SurePress L-6534VW label press and the specially configured ECON finisher provide an end-to-end label press solution for near line to integrated hybrid printing systems. The SurePress L-6534VW and ECON finisher deliver a full feature set that allows converters to automate printing operations, increase both productivity and profitability, and provide substantial cost-savings.

"Epson and GM have worked together for 10 years and are focused on highly automated robotic printing and finishing," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "GM specially engineered the ECON state-of-the-art converting and finishing equipment to configure seamlessly with the SurePress UV digital label press to offer a comprehensive printing and finishing solution, including for hybrid solutions."

The SurePress L-6534VW enables high-speed printing, producing labels and packaging at speeds up to 164 feet per minute (fpm) and provides media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold label, and flexible packaging. The SurePress L-6534W comes standard with all the functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, white ink, digital varnish, and an additional UV curing unit.

The compact and full-featured GM ECON integrated converting line provides die cutting, UV varnish, lamination, and razor length slitting on one flexible platform. Featuring a robust and intuitive GUI (Graphical User Interface), the GM touch screen has a web up diagram, label counter, meter counter and alarms for easy-to-use operation.

"The SurePress automated printing robot and GM ECON finishing system together are a competitive package capable of high-production speeds and high-quality output," said Jos Kabouw, manager business development, GM. "This special promotional bundle offers a cost savings for label printers and converters wanting to streamline label production and expedite printing jobs."

The SurePress L-6534VW and GM ECON finisher are currently available and will be sold at special pricing under promotional terms when purchased together.

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

