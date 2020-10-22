Epsilon Positioned At The Center Of Publicis Groupe Growth Strategy

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just over a year since its acquisition by Publicis Groupe, Epsilon® is transforming the way brands reach and engage consumers through its product suite Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency. Today, Epsilon is already embedded in more than half of Publicis Groupe's top 30 accounts, including Kraft Heinzand McDonald's.

The former data platform of the Groupe was successfully integrated into Epsilon's tech stack within 90 days. The newly-formed product suite, Epsilon PeopleCloud, is currently delivering data-driven outcomes for both Epsilon and the Groupe's historical clients. Major milestones over the past year include:

Active partnership with Publicis Media on new business momentum, contributing to the leadership position of Publicis Groupe in new business for 2019 with significant wins like Novartis, Disney, and more recently Kraft Heinz . The combination of Groupe assets also enabled the launch of The Pact, Powered by Epsilon, a media solution to provide U.S. midsize businesses with guaranteed outcomes.

on new business momentum, contributing to the leadership position of Publicis Groupe in new business for 2019 with significant wins like and more recently . The combination of Groupe assets also enabled the launch of The Pact, Powered by Epsilon, a media solution to provide U.S. midsize businesses with guaranteed outcomes. Integration with Publicis Sapient 's Digital Business Transformation strategy, strengthening its direct-to-consumer (DTC), digital acquisition, customer data platform (CDP) and Risk and Credit Migration offerings.

's Digital Business Transformation strategy, strengthening its direct-to-consumer (DTC), digital acquisition, customer data platform (CDP) and Risk and Credit Migration offerings. Proven success supporting Publicis Groupe's personalization capabilities and in developing breakthrough ideas and formats. These capabilities played a critical role in new business wins with the Groupe's creative agencies over the last 15 months, particularly with the assignment of Mondelēz .

over the last 15 months, particularly with the assignment of . Participation with Publicis Health to launch HealthLab, Publicis Health's data platform that pulls together de-identified patient level data into a secure environment, connecting into Epsilon's robust consumer data to create enhanced audience profiles and segmentation.

to launch HealthLab, Publicis Health's data platform that pulls together de-identified patient level data into a secure environment, connecting into Epsilon's robust consumer data to create enhanced audience profiles and segmentation. Global expansion with significant growth in EMEA, where its digital media offering converted new clients with the online food delivery company Deliveroo,women's fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, as well as 15+ other new brands in 2020. Building on this success, Epsilon's Digital Media Solutions will be available in APAC as soon as Q1 2021.

Epsilon is ideally positioned to help clients overcome their current and future marketing challenges. Third-party cookie deprecation and IDFA changes are creating massive disruption in marketers' ability to identify consumers and personalize messages at an individual level. Since 2012, Epsilon has built immunity to these changes with its CORE ID, the industry's most stable and accurate identity offering. It is anchored in deterministic and transactional data and leverages 200 million privacy-protected consumer profiles. Epsilon was the only company to appear in all four functionality segments in Forrester Research's " Now Tech: Identity Resolution, Q3 2020."

"Facing uncertainty, clients are looking to create immediate business impact with scarce resources. They need to do more with less and are looking for trusted partners to help them deliver true personalization," said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. "With Epsilon at the center of the Groupe, we are uniquely positioned to help clients build first-party data and take back control of their customer relationships. Through Epsilon PeopleCloud, we have the proven data and technology platforms to build, enrich and connect our clients' data assets. This is the only way to be truly customer-first in a cookieless world."

"Brands need assurance that they can continue to reach customers with relevant messages and proven return on their marketing investment," said Epsilon CEO Bryan Kennedy. "There must be better balance in marketing spend, a higher bar of performance transparency and an increased ability to build cohesive consumer journeys. With Epsilon PeopleCloud, we're able to deliver that promise."

With its six distinct platforms and a modular design, Epsilon PeopleCloud is the ideal partner for marketers, spanning across the data and tech value-chain. This integrated suite, powered by Epsilon's CORE Onboarding, ID, Data and AI, includes:

Discovery: A solution for uncovering insights and planning a growth strategy by building audiences and optimizing activation channels.

Prospect: A privacy-safe clean room to analyze a brand's best customers and efficiently acquire new ones.

Digital Media Solutions: A solution for delivering personalized display media across mobile, desktop and video in a fully end-to-end way.

Customer: A multichannel data solution to manage and activate first-party data, as the marketing source of truth and backbone of a unified customer experience.

Loyalty: An industry-leading loyalty platform to create meaningful experiences with customers that last a lifetime 1.

Messaging: An industry-leading email and SMS solution that helps brands create the most relevant conversations in each customer's preferred channels 2.

1 Epsilon has been named as a leader in both the Forrester Wave for Loyalty Technology Platforms, Q2 2019 & the Forrester Wave for Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019

2 Epsilon has been named as a leader in the Forrester Wave for Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020

