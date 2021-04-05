Epsilon Named A Leader In Latest Loyalty Solutions Report By Independent Research Firm

DALLAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon® today announced it has been named a Leader in " The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021" by Forrester Research, Inc. Epsilon was the top ranked company in the Current Offering category with the highest scores possible in 17 criteria including privacy practices and compliance, emotion measurement, campaign design and orchestration, personalization, and execution and innovation roadmap. Epsilon was evaluated on the loyalty capabilities of Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency.

"Epsilon leads with a robust data-driven platform and compelling agency services," the report states. "Epsilon's steadfast client base across the retail, financial services, and travel and hospitality industries take full advantage of its broad and deep technology and service offering ... Its vision is to create trusted, lasting customer connections to improve client performance, and its 2021 roadmap includes using analytics and AI to translate insights into actionable strategies and in-platform 'nudges.'"

Epsilon PeopleCloud includes an enterprise-level loyalty solution and Loyalty Essentials, which launched in September 2020 for mid-size brands. Both loyalty solutions are powered by CORE ID, the industry's most stable and accurate identity management offering of more than 200 million privacy-protected consumer profiles. Anchored in deterministic and transactional data, CORE ID gives marketers the ability to connect customer loyalty across all channels so brands can use real-time behavior to reach people with personalized rewards and experiences at precisely the right moment.

"Loyalty programs are the purest form of opt-in consent, so it's no surprise that we've seen an increased emphasis in this space, especially as we move towards a cookie-less world," said Wayne Townsend, President, Technology at Epsilon. "In the past year, we've had 100% client retention and launched Loyalty Essentials to meet the needs of mid-size brands. Partnering with our clients to achieve and exceed their goals is success in and of itself, and we're honored to be named a loyalty marketing leader by Forrester."

The report evaluated 14 of the most significant loyalty solutions providers across 28 criteria. Companies were evaluated on their current offering, strategy and market presence.

"Our goal is to empower brands with future-proof loyalty solutions that build trust and create lasting connections with customers," said Prabhu Kannan, SVP & Business Lead, Loyalty at Epsilon. "We stepped up and stepped in when our clients needed us most this past year, and through continuous innovation, we strive to understand the needs of our clients and the needs of their loyal customers."

Epsilon is the only company to be named a Leader with the highest score in the Current Offering category in customer database and engagement, loyalty and email. The company was recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database and Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021" and the May 2020 report "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020" for its Epsilon PeopleCloud Messaging platform.

About Epsilon Epsilon is the leader in outcome-based marketing. We enable marketing that's built on proof, not promises TM. Through Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency, Epsilon helps marketers anticipate, activate and prove measurable business outcomes. Powered by CORE ID ®, the most accurate and stable identity management platform representing 200+ million people, Epsilon's award-winning data and technology is rooted in privacy by design and underpinned by powerful AI. With more than 50 years of experience in personalization and performance working with the world's top brands, agencies and publishers, Epsilon is a trusted partner leading CRM, digital media, loyalty and email programs. Positioned at the core of Publicis Groupe, Epsilon is a global company with over 8,000 employees in over 40 offices around the world. For more information, visit epsilon.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epsilon-named-a-leader-in-latest-loyalty-solutions-report-by-independent-research-firm-301262088.html

SOURCE Epsilon