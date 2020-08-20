Epsilon Energy To Present Virtually And Host 1 X 1 Meetings At The 10th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 27th, 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (" Epsilon" or the " Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced Michael Raleigh, CEO will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2020. EPSN's presentation is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am CST on August 27th on the company's website: http://www.EPSILONENERGYLTD.com. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002Michael Raleigh Chief Executive Officer Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

