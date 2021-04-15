EPRI's Earth Week 2021 Webcast Series To Explore R&D To Accelerate Affordable And Reliable Carbon Reduction

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will host a week-long webcast series highlighting impactful research and development (R&D) important to accelerating carbon...

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will host a week-long webcast series highlighting impactful research and development (R&D) important to accelerating carbon reduction across the energy ecosystem.

"The R&D EPRI unearths, tests and brings to market is the foundation of a net-zero energy future," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "Getting to net zero requires aligning on interconnected technology pathways spanning the entire energy system. EPRI is enabling a cleaner future by leading the development of broad-based technologies and tailored approaches, from advancing low-carbon resources to growing efficient electrification."

EPRI's Earth Week 2021 will consist of six sessions taking place April 19-23.

April 19

Session 1: Pathways to Decarbonization Kicking off the Earth Week 2021 series with an executive-level discussion spanning the roles of decarbonization, electrification, resiliency, and equity in the clean energy transition

April 20

Session 2: Nuclear's Role in a Clean Energy Future Addressing the role of existing nuclear fleets as the bridge to a low-carbon energy future, highlighting advanced technologies and developments, and exploring "products" nuclear can provide beyond electricity

Session 3: Electrification for a Net-Zero World Examining end-use electrification solutions to real-world programs - such as efficient disinfection - and accelerating electric vehicle opportunities and infrastructure development

April 21

Session 4: Low-Carbon Resources Initiative: Research Vision Outlining research, development, and demonstration activities to enable economy-wide decarbonization through eight research areas as part of the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), jointly led by EPRI and Gas Technology Institute, including discussions around the importance of industry collaboration and global perspectives on hydrogen

April 22

Session 5: Low-Carbon Resources Initiative: Unpacking the Research Vision Detailing the eight research areas necessary to enable deep, economy-wide decarbonization, including the importance of demonstration projects

April 23

Session 6: Sustainability and Equity in the Clean Energy Transition Exploring how companies' decarbonization activities can drive their sustainability strategies, the meanings of equity and environmental justice through the clean energy transition, and opportunities to address equity across the electricity value chain

Organizations participating in EPRI's Earth Week 2021 sessions include American Electric Power, Black and Veatch, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Edison International, Hydrogen Council, International Energy Agency, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, America, National Fuel Gas, New York Power Authority, Salt River Project, SoCalGas, Southern Company, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, U.S. Department of Energy, and World Energy Forum.

Visit EPRI's Earth Week 2021 event page for more information on sessions and speakers and to register for the free public webcasts.

