EPrescribing Market By Product & Services, Delivery Mode, End-user, & COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast To 2025

The global e-prescribing market is projected to reach USD 3,319.0 million by 2025 from USD 1,164.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market. The increased adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 and the emerging APAC markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the e-prescribing market during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ePrescribing market, by type of product & service, during the forecast period.

The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-prescribing, leading to the growing demand for training and education services, stringent regulations that have increased the application of implementation services for the validation and verification of hardware and software, and the need for frequent support and maintenance. Hospitals are the fastest-growing end user segment of the ePrescribing market.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share and are the highest growing segment of the e-prescribing market, by end user. The high adoption rate of e-prescribing solutions by hospitals across the US and Europe, the use of ePrescribing solutions with EHRs and EMRs to enhance data interoperability is driving the demand for e-prescribing solutions within hospitals. Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 E-Prescribing Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: E-Prescribing Market, by Product & Service and Country (2019)4.3 E-Prescribing Market, by Region, 2020-20254.4 E-Prescribing Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Key Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Ehr Solutions5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Reducing the Abuse of Controlled Substances5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Reducing Medical Errors5.2.1.5 Need to Curtail the Escalating Healthcare Costs5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment5.2.2.2 Reluctance Among Healthcare Professionals to Adopt E-Prescribing Solutions5.2.2.3 Concerns Regarding Security and Workflow5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption of Integrated Telehealth Solutions Due to Covid-195.2.3.2 Services Industry to Provide Opportunities for Revenue Generation5.2.3.3 Emerging APAC Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Technological Awareness Among End-users5.3 Adjacent & Related Markets 6 Industry Insights6.1 Industry Trends6.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Adoption of E-Prescribing Solutions6.1.2 Adoption of Tools to Aid the E-Prescribing of Controlled Substances6.1.3 Specialty Prescribing6.1.4 Growing Demand for Mobile-Based Ehr Solutions6.1.5 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions6.2 Hcit Adoption Trends6.2.1 US6.2.2 Rest of the World6.3 Evolution of E-Prescribing in the US6.4 Regulatory Analysis6.4.1 North America6.4.1.1 US6.4.1.2 Canada6.4.2 Europe6.4.3 Asia-Pacific 7 E-Prescribing Market, by Product & Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Solutions7.2.1 Integrated Solutions7.2.1.1 Integrated Solutions Will Register the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period7.2.2 Standalone Solutions7.2.2.1 Standalone Solutions Are Mostly Deployed by Small Clinical Practices7.3 Services7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services7.3.1.1 Support & Maintenance Services Accounted for the Largest Share of the E-Prescribing Services Market7.3.2 Implementation Services7.3.2.1 Covid-19 Pandemic Has Increased the Demand for Implementation Services7.3.3 Network Services7.3.3.1 Network Services Work as Intermediaries Between Existing Pharmacy Management and Ehr Systems7.3.4 Training & Education Services7.3.4.1 the EMR Industry Relies Heavily on Service Providers for Training and Education Purposes 8 E-Prescribing Market, by Delivery Mode8.1 Introduction8.2 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions8.2.1 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions Help Healthcare Organizations Share and Integrate Information from Disparate Locations in Real-Time8.3 On-Premise Solutions8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Reduce the Risk of Data Breaches and Other Security Issues 9 E-Prescribing Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals9.2.1 Hospitals Are the Major End-users of E-Prescribing Solutions9.3 Office-Based Physicians9.3.1 Office-Based Physicians Are the Major Adopters of Standalone E-Prescribing Solutions9.4 Pharmacies9.4.1 E-Prescribing Solutions Have Reduced the Number of Medication Errors Among Pharmacies 10 E-Prescribing Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Competitive Situations & Trends11.3.1 Product Launches11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations11.3.3 Acquisitions 12 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology12.1.1 Market Share Analysis12.1.2 Product Footprint12.1.3 Star12.1.4 Emerging Leaders12.1.5 Pervasive12.1.6 Emerging Companies12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix12.3 Company Profiles12.3.1 Overview12.3.2 Cerner Corporation12.3.3 Epic Systems Corporation12.3.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.12.3.5 Athenahealth, Inc.12.3.6 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.12.3.7 Medical Information Technology, Inc.12.3.8 Relayhealth Corporation12.3.9 Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC 12.3.10 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. 12.3.11 Henry Schein, Inc. 12.3.12 Drfirst, Inc. 12.3.13 Emds, Inc. 12.3.14 Greenway Health, LLC 12.3.15 GE Healthcare 12.3.16 Eclinicalworks 12.3.17 Other Players Operating in the E-Prescribing Market12.3.17.1 Advancedmd12.3.17.2 Drchrono12.3.17.3 Mdtoolbox12.3.17.4 Dosespot12.3.17.5 Amazingcharts 13 Adjacent and Related Market Chapters14 Appendix

