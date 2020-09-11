EPR Properties Provides COVID-19 Impact Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today provided key business updates and announced that it is seeing continued progress as customers work toward stabilizing their businesses within the confines of local health mandates.

Property Openings

As of September 11, 2020, approximately 81% of the Company's properties are open, including 92% of non-theatre properties and 71% of theatres, as studios begin releasing new titles. The much-anticipated release of "Tenet" has been well received worldwide, highlighting the desire of moviegoers to see content in the theatre environment.

Deferral Agreements and Collections

As of September 11, 2020, customers representing approximately 90% of annualized pre-COVID contractual cash revenue have either executed a deferral agreement or do not require one. In addition, for July and August, the Company has collected approximately 30% and 35% of contractual cash revenue, respectively. These cash collection levels are consistent with the Company's estimated cash collection range previously provided.

"Our customers are making consistent progress in safely reopening our properties," stated Greg Silvers, Company President and CEO. "We are also pleased to see positive consumer response as our theatre properties reopen. This reflects the enduring and unique experience that movie theatres provide."

