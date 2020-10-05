Eppendorf Americas Moves Headquarters To Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eppendorf, a leading life science company, announces that its Americas Market Region Commercial headquarters officially moved from Hauppauge, NY to Framingham, MA. Eppendorf develops and sells instruments, consumables and services for liquid-, sample-, and cell handling to laboratories. The strategic move is to support continued growth by being in closer proximity to world renowned academic institutions and research centers, top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and premier hospitals and clinical laboratories.

The new office, located at 100 Crossing Blvd., covers 14,000 square feet and will have an estimated 50 full time employees. This location serves as the home office for American commercial operations including marketing, sales, and the executive team.

"We are excited to join the Massachusetts life science community," says Dennis Barger, President of Eppendorf Americas. "We feel that Framingham's proximity to life science innovators will greatly contribute to our growth strategy by facilitating enhanced collaboration with our customers and greater access to the talent to needed grow our business."

The office will be centered around innovation and collaboration. There is a show room featuring some of Eppendorf's most popular products and dedicated working areas for visiting colleagues. Eppendorf celebrates its 75 th anniversary this year and the relocation will help the Americas Market Region continue its deep history supporting scientists.

About EppendorfEppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microplates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,600 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

