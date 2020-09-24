Epos Now Launches New Financing Solution For SMEs, Up To £300,000

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company supporting over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries has launched Epos Now Capital, a business financing service which provides small...

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company supporting over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries has launched Epos Now Capital, a business financing service which provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with business cash advances, up to £300,000.

Epos Now Capital can help SMEs move beyond restrictive forms of traditional lending. Customers will benefit from business cash advances with fixed pre-agreed costs and monthly payments based on their historic business performance. Customers will not be required to produce a business plan, the cash advances can be used for a range of business purposes and can be available in as little as 48 hours. Epos Now Capital financing can be used for refurbishment, stock purchasing or simply to manage cash flow concerns.

The announcement comes as small businesses are increasingly struggling to gain access to sufficient financing - a situation only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for an Epos Now Capital business cash advance, a business must have processed at least £2,500 per month via card and digital payments for a minimum of 4 months. Suitable businesses for Epos Now Capital include pubs, restaurants, hotels, retailers & hundreds of other verticals.

The service will launch today in the United Kingdom, with plans to bring the service to the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South America and finally into Europe.

Epos Now's Chief Growth Officer, Barbara Staruk, said: "Epos Now has a longstanding track record of supporting SMEs with the latest cloud POS technology. Using data analytics we are well-positioned to offer a more accurate funding picture based on our customers trading history and business performance rather than just an arbitrary credit report. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the reality that thousands of businesses are struggling to gain access to much-needed working capital to meet the demands of a new type of customer and that's precisely why we've worked hard to develop a solution capable of providing small businesses with rapid, no-strings access to financing."

Epos Now Capital is powered by Liberis, a leader in alternative finance solutions.

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 30,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management as well as supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust ecommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

About Liberis:

Liberis is one of the UK's leading alternative finance providers. Founded in 2007, it has since helped 15,000 small businesses with more than £400 million in funding. Liberis is supported by the UK Government-owned British Business Investments.

