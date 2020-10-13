EPM Welcomes Paul Ervin As Wholesale Underwriting Manager

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage is proud to announce Paul Ervin as the company's Wholesale Underwriting Manager. Ervin will be responsible for working with his team and industry partners to assist in the growth of this division and the company as a whole, as well as general management responsibilities.

"I am extremely excited and appreciative of this new opportunity as the Wholesale Underwriting Manager. My goal is to identify areas of opportunity, set expectations and provide direction on improvement to achieve higher performance levels. This is a great time to be in the mortgage industry helping borrowers achieve their goal of owning a home and EPM being at the forefront of making homeownership possible."

Paul comes to EPM with 24 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Previously, he has held various positions in management and production in Collections, Loss Mitigation, Foreclosure and Originations. Ervin graduated from Oklahoma University and is also an army veteran.

"We are extremely excited to have Paul Ervin step into this role and grow within the EPM family," said Eddy Perez, President and CEO of EPM. "Paul was new to the team when he received this internal promotion. Being service oriented, he brings with him new ideas to a market that is evolving, pushing EPM to go further and achieve the success we know we can."

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

