EPM Proudly Partners With Leashes Of Valor

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage LLC, a national lender with offices around the country, is constantly looking for ways to give back. A big part of that activism has been contributing back to the community through various charities. EPM makes regular donations and is proud to be partnered with Leashes of Valor, a nationally known charity and non-profit.

Leashes of Valor works to provide many post 9/11 veteran with a highly-trained service dog to assist them in mitigating the symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Their mission is to bring service dogs and post 9/11 veterans together in order to enrich and improve the lives of both.

Richard Robertson, a Georgia veteran, recently began his journey to healing from post-traumatic stress disorder and with the help of Leashes of Valor's specially trained service dog has shown vast personal growth. A pairing partially thanks to EPM's generous donation.

I can't wait to meet my doctor dog," Navy veteran Richard Robertson said. "Being away from my wife and kids for 16 days of training will be difficult, but it's important. I've thought a service dog might help for years before I finally pursued Leashes of Valor.

Robertson is a Royston resident and Ellijay native, who served as a Master-At-Arms in the U.S. Navy. He will learn the ins-and-outs of handling his service dog during a 16-day course at the Leashes of Valor's facility in Virginia.

"A service dog changed my life. I am grateful that we're able to help other veterans heal with the generosity of donors, especially EPM," Leashes of Valor CEO and Marine veteran, Jason Haag said.

"Properly trained service dogs typically cost more than $25,000. EPM's proud partnership with Leashes of Valor helps provide the canines at no cost to veterans," said Eddy Perez, President and CEO of Equity Prime Mortgage.

"Every day, the service dogs were able to train and pair, thanks to EPM's support, help veterans return to school, work and life," Leashes of Valor President and Navy veteran Danique Masingill said. "EPM has been invaluable. Its generosity makes these life changing partnerships possible." For more details on how you can contribute to leashes of Valor log on to https://leashesofvalor.org.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

HQ in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

Contact: Equity Prime Mortgage - NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.orgLaDarryl "L.A." Hollingsworth reachout@epm.net | www.epm.net

