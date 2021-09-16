EPlus Partners With Bryn Mawr Trust To Support Digital Business Transformation Initiative

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS - news) today announced that it facilitated a largescale IT infrastructure deployment that will help Bryn Mawr Trust Company leverage technology to achieve its strategic growth objectives and adapt more quickly to changing business conditions.

The digital transformation engagement included:

ePlus Services spanning Managed Services, Enhanced Maintenance Support, Professional Services, and Project/Resource Management

Cisco Viptela SD-WAN, Cisco Identity Services Engine, and Cisco Enterprise Agreements

"We are proud of the initiative with Bryn Mawr Trust, especially as the project was executed remotely due to the on-site limitations of COVID-19," said Dan Farrell, senior vice president of global services at ePlus. "Our team took the time to carefully understand what Bryn Mawr Trust wanted to accomplish and applied our consultative services expertise to deliver enhanced productivity, a stronger security posture, simplified license management, and significant cost savings."

"With ePlus, we were able to build a more powerful and efficient network as the foundation of our digital business transformation. Our partnership with ePlus enabled our technology team to focus on improving business processes and delivering value to our clients," said Adam Bonanno, EVP, and CTO of Bryn Mawr Trust. "We continue to work with ePlus as one cohesive unit to drive efficiency and business agility."

For more information about Bryn Mawr Trust's digital transformation initiative orchestrated by ePlus, watch the video.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") is the holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.6 billion in corporate assets and $20 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 6/30/2021). The company operates 39 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bmt.com.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook , LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More ®.

ePlus ®, Where Technology Means More ®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

