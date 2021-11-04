Epizyme Receives Fast Track Designation From U.S. FDA And Announces Initiation Of Phase 1/1b Study Of Its Novel SETD2 Inhibitor, EZM0414

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to EZM0414, the Company's novel, first-in-class, oral SETD2 inhibitor, as an investigational agent for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 1/1b study to evaluate safety and determine the optimal dose of EZM0414. Following this dose-ranging phase, the study will be expanded to evaluate EZM0414 in three patient cohorts: t(4;14) multiple myeloma, non t(4;14) multiple myeloma, and DLBCL.

"Today we are excited to announce an important milestone for Epizyme, as we prepare to bring another investigational candidate into the clinic with the initiation of this first-in-human clinical trial of our SETD2 inhibitor, EZM0414," said Grant Bogle, President and Chief Executive Officer at Epizyme. "As leaders in pioneering therapies against novel epigenetic targets, bringing EZM0414 to the clinic is an important advancement as we strive to fulfill our vision of making transformative therapies a reality for patients living with cancer."

SETD2 is a histone methyltransferase, similar to EZH2, which plays multiple important roles in oncogenesis. Epizyme recently shared data demonstrating potent preclinical in vitro and in vivo activity for a selective inhibitor of the SETD2 histone methyltransferase at the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting. The Company plans to share additional preclinical data and the Phase 1/1b trial design as a trial in progress at an upcoming medical meeting.

"The receipt of Fast Track designation underscores the urgent need for innovative therapies that may significantly improve the lives of patients living with devastating diseases such as DLBCL," said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer at Epizyme. "Additionally, through the initiation of our Phase 1/1b study, we look forward to evaluating the safety and efficacy of EZM0414 in both DLBCL and multiple myeloma, including high-risk t(4;14) multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma patients with this high-risk mutation often have a poorer prognosis and is an area of high unmet medical need. We believe the inhibition of SETD2 may play an important role in treating these patients."

The FDA Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development of important new drugs and to provide patients access to those drugs more quickly. The designation enables early and frequent communication between FDA and a product sponsor throughout the drug development and review process. Through the Fast Track program, a product may be eligible for priority review at the time of a new drug application (NDA) filing and may also be eligible to submit completed sections of the NDA on a rolling basis before the complete application is submitted. These expedited processes can potentially reduce development time and cost associated with bringing a drug to market.

