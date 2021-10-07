Epizyme Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of equity awards to a new employee with a grant date of October 1, 2021, as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received options to purchase an aggregate of 125,866 shares of Epizyme common stock and 25,289 restricted stock units (RSUs). The options have an exercise price of $5.19 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Epizyme common stock on October 1, 2021, the grant date of the options. One-half of the shares underlying the options and the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining one-half of the shares underlying the options and the RSUs will vest on the second anniversary of the grant date, such that the shares underlying these equity awards granted to the employee will be fully vested on the second anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee's continued employment with Epizyme on such vesting dates.

