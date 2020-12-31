EpiVax And EpiVax Therapeutics Advance COVID-19 Vaccine Program, EPV-CoV-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax ("EpiVax") and EpiVax Therapeutics ("EVT") today provide an update on the advancement of their peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine, EPV-CoV-19.

EpiVax's T cell epitope-based COVID-19 vaccine progresses toward Phase 1 clinical trial, anticipated in early 2021.

EPV-CoV-19, a T cell epitope-based vaccine designed by EpiVax's scientists in February 2020 and licensed to EVT in August 2020, has completed IND-enabling preclinical validation studies and is making steady progress towards a clinical trial, anticipated in early 2021.

The vaccine consists of peptides containing T cell epitopes derived from the antigenic SARS-CoV-2 spike, membrane, and envelope surface proteins. Promising validation of the vaccine has been demonstrated in in vitro human T cell assays using blood samples from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. In addition, immunogenicity of the vaccine has been demonstrated in vivo using an HLA transgenic mouse model.

Like other T cell-directed vaccines for COVID-19, this vaccine is expected to reduce the impact of COVID-19 infection and prevent severe disease. While mutations to the spike protein (see new UK variant, VOC 202012/01 or B.1.1.7) may eventually reduce the efficacy of antibody-directed vaccines, this would be less true for T cell epitope-directed vaccines like EPV-CoV-19, which are designed to provoke long-lasting immunity against multiple proteins.

The research team is currently finalizing methods related to GMP peptide synthesis and preparation of drug substance and drug product formulations. Vaccine development is proceeding concurrently with preparation of regulatory filings. EVT is continuing to raise funds to finance the anticipated Phase 1 clinical trial with the goal of confirming safety.

Register at this link to view the latest webinar on the EPV-CoV-19 program, presented by EpiVax and EVT experts.

About EpiVax:EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax's immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines, ISPRI and iVAX, are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies. For more information about EpiVax, visit www.epivax.com.For more information about EpiVax and EVT's COVID-19 vaccine program, visit this link.

About EVT:EVT, founded in 2017, employs a world-leading technology, developed over 22 years by EpiVax, to design vaccines that aim to activate the body's T cells to cure or prevent disease in the host. EVT's pipeline includes a COVID-19 vaccine and a personalized bladder cancer vaccine.For more information about EVT, visit www.epivaxtx.com.

