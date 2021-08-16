Epitome Risk Solutions Finds Hiring Veterans Is The Key To Developing A Strong, Ethical Company

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people outside of the military have little exposure to the skills and experiences veterans gain during their years of service, says Mike Millett, co-founder of Epitome Risk, a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for businesses, professional sports and film productions. He and co-founder, CEO Lisa Wilson, the proud wife of a Veteran, want to do their part in hiring as many Veterans as they can from this skilled and loyal talent pool.

From the moment they join, service members are expected to constantly learn and develop. They are amazing employees.

"From the moment they join, service members are expected to constantly learn and develop," said Millett. "Service members have to learn how to adapt—from learning how to follow orders and complete specific tasks to knowing when to take initiative and bear responsibility—all in an environment where they may have to improvise and individual roles may shift. And they're doing this in dangerous parts of the world under enormous pressure."

Some training happens on deployment, when service members find themselves charged with new responsibilities in different environments. When young soldiers go into the military, they're trained in basic infantry tactics and techniques. But when they're deployed, they may be responsible for doing humanitarian relief. They may be responsible for peace-keeping operations. They may be responsible for instructing other military organizations on tactics and how to act professionally. These roles require a broad set of skills, ranging from employing weapons systems to earning trust and building relationships.

Many service members have experience formally overseeing and developing others. By their early 20s, service members are responsible for the training and employing teams, as well looking out for the soldiers in their chain of command. They've also been responsible for millions, sometimes billions of dollars in equipment.

In adapting to military life, service members learn early on to set aside their personal interests for the greater good of the team. Which is not to say that military personnel are trained not to think. Rather, they are trained to think and act with a bias toward improving the organization instead of themselves.

And when veterans leave the military, they don't leave this training behind.

"Once you've witnessed what people and teams can achieve with trust, and you've been a part of an organization that puts self-interest aside and focuses on achieving an objective, it stays with you," said Wilson. "Veterans and their families are the backbone of our company."

About Epitome Risk Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. As SARS-Cov-2 vaccines roll out across the world, fast, accurate COVID-19 neutralizing antibody testing is more important than ever. There is still much that the scientific community doesn't know about the vaccines: namely, how effective they are and how long immunity lasts. These two blind spots -- effectiveness and length of immunity can leave families, businesses, productions, and events vulnerable to an outbreak. Epitome Risk is here to help.

Available for Immediate Interview: Epitome Risk co-founder Mike Millett

Media Contact Karen Campbell kcampell@epitomerisk.com 667-206-0208

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epitome-risk-solutions-finds-hiring-veterans-is-the-key-to-developing-a-strong-ethical-company-301355499.html

SOURCE Epitome Risk