Epilepsy Canada And CURE Epilepsy Announce Agreement To Team-Up To Fight For A Cure

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Epilepsy research in North America has received a major boost. Epilepsy Canada, headquartered in Toronto and CURE Epilepsy, based in Chicago, two organizations at the forefront of funding scientific research, have agreed to form a strategic working relationship which formally commenced on January 1, 2021.

As the need for a cure for epilepsy remains ever present, it is essential that the pace of epilepsy research accelerate to ensure that scientific advances to address this challenging condition move forward. This partnership will further both organizations' ability to drive science and research to find a cure for epilepsy through more efficiently and strategically targeting their financial resources to drive progress.

"Over the past few years, Epilepsy Canada has sought strategic alliances that would enable us to direct more funding to epilepsy," said Gary Collins, President, Epilepsy Canada. "We believe the CURE Epilepsy partnership will be an outstanding win. Both organizations' wish to find a cure for epilepsy by funding and promoting scientific research into a cure. By working with CURE Epilepsy, Epilepsy Canada is increasing its ability to impact that goal ten-fold."

Beth Dean, CEO, CURE Epilepsy added, "CURE Epilepsy funds ground-breaking research all over the world. To date, we have funded innovative epilepsy studies in 15 countries including several in Canada. Partnering with Epilepsy Canada is a natural step for us in our drive to advance epilepsy research and find a cure. This strategic relationship makes sense on many levels as our missions are aligned, we have a shared passion for finding answers through science, and researchers from both countries have a long history of collaboration."

About CURE Epilepsy: Since its inception in 1998, CURE Epilepsy has raised more than $78 million USD to fund epilepsy research and other initiatives that will lead the way to cures for the epilepsies. CURE Epilepsy awards grants for novel research projects to prevent epilepsy related to post-traumatic epilepsy, advancing the search for a cure, eliminating treatment side effects, and reversing deficits caused by frequent seizures. CURE Epilepsy funds grants for young and established investigators and to date has awarded more than 250 cutting-edge projects in 15 countries around the world. To learn more, please visit CUREepilepsy.org or contact as at info@CUREepilepsy.org.

About Epilepsy Canada: Epilepsy Canada was founded in 1966 has raised more than $4.3 million CDN since 2010. Since our inception, we have been a leading advocate and significant supporter of epilepsy research at Canadian universities and research hospitals. The organization is totally funded by corporate and individual donations and each year seeks out significant research projects to support. To learn more, please visit Epilepsy.ca or contact as at garycollins@epilepsy.ca.

